‘You Can’t Just Blame Him’: Jenna Bush Hager Calls Barack Obama a ‘Bad Influence’ on Dad George W. Bush After Viral Moment ‘Blows Up’ Family Group Chat

George W. Bush has more fans than foes 16 years after concluding his second term as President of the United States. In fact, several people online now look forward to his public appearances and the shenanigans that are likely to be caught on camera.

The 43rd commander-in-chief has developed a reputation for his playful mannerisms in recent years, most notably when he shared candy with Michelle Obama during a funeral for his father, former President George H.W. Bush in 2018. The transition of power from President Joe Biden to Trump was no exception.

Jenna Bush Hager Jokes Barack Obama is a ‘Bad Influence’ on Her Dad George W. Bush After Family Group Chat Blows Up Over His ‘Goofy’ Facial Expressions at Donald Trump’s Inauguration (Photos: @jennabhager / Instagram; Scott Olson/Getty Images)

During the Republican nominee’s second inauguration on Jan. 20, Bush was seated in a row with former Democratic Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton as his fellow GOP nominee took the oath of office and then delivered his first speech in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C.

The fiery prose from “The Apprentice” showman was met with applause from supporters gathered in person and then a mix of blank stares and contorted expressions from others.

Presidents Obama and Bush on their way to the Capitol Rotunda:



Staffer to Bush: “Are you going to behave?”



Obama chimes in from behind: “Nope.” pic.twitter.com/xGNTTo6r2t — Emily Davies (@ELaserDavies) January 20, 2025

Bush, however, became an unsuspecting source of memes as he winked, smirked, raised his eyebrows, and even laughed throughout various points of Trump’s message to those witnessing the historical moment.

Social media users joked that the Texan’s silly moments may have been the work of narcotics. As described by an X user, “George Bush looks like he’s high as s—t and has the giggles at the inauguration and I adore that about him.”

His daughter, though, shared a different response the following day. “Todayy with Jenna and Friends” show co-host Jenna Bush Hager said the viral gaffes were also popular among their family. “This is it. This is the last George W. boost,” she said to the amusement of her co-hosts on Jan. 21.

George Bush stopped by the gummy store and took one too many before the inauguration. 😂 pic.twitter.com/RxWqEyozVr — Max Layn (@maxlayn) January 20, 2025

“Everybody has been talking about yesterday’s inauguration, but you all already guessed what moment has been blowing up our family group chat. My dad went viral for these cutaway shots during yesterday’s broadcast,” Bush Hager said. “The internet is obsessed with this little smile and goofy expression; he must have made eye contact with somebody.”

She even joked, “You guys, you can’t just blame him because it looks like my dad was also seated next to a bad influence. … He goes viral for basically anything. He didn’t do anything. I mean, that’s what his face looks like.”

The public had already been put on notice about the potential for antics that could arise as video of a staffer asking Bush, 78, “Are you going to behave?” surfaced ahead of the ceremony.

Obama was standing within earshot of the exchange and interjected, “Nope.”

After the swearing in ceremony, Obama was jokingly asked, “Did he behave, sir?” With a smile, he responded, “Just barely.”

The unlikely friends won’t be making any more viral moments, as Hager Bush comically promised her dad “won’t be around anymore” now that the inauguration has passed.