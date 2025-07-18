‘Is There No Shame?’: Ice T’s Wife Coco Austin Refuses to Give Up Her Bikini Pics After Getting Trashed Online, Claims She’s Paved the Way for Girls Online Today

Coco Austin has dressed provocatively in skimpy and tight clothes for decades by now. Having a sexy appearance has been part of Austin’s brand as a model, but some fans still attempt to shun her for it. Unfortunately for the critics, they are wasting their time, because Austin plans to keep up her seductive look for as long as possible.

Austin began modeling as a teenager, but her career skyrocketed when she was featured on the cover of Swimwear Illustrated at just 18 years old in 1997. Around that time she began to shape her image by dyeing her hair from dark brown to her longtime blond signature color. And she also got breast implants at that age.

The California native, now at the age of 46, the mother of one told the “Shoes Off Talk Podcast” on July 17 that she has no regrets about how she presents herself to the world and even claims to have paved the way for today’s online models.

Coco Austin talks paving the way for curvy girls and says she will not stop posting provocative photos. (Photo: @coco/Instagram)

Austin sat alongside her longtime husband and father of her child, Ice T, as they shared their stories with podcast hosts Tim McAFee and Austin’s younger sister, Kristy Austin.

During their conversation, she was reflecting on the early stages of her career when she was on magazine covers, including swimsuit magazines. She said she knows that she was on the front of at least 50 covers but stopped counting after that and dubbed it “a moment in time” now that magazines aren’t as popular in today’s digital world.

Austin went on to discuss why she believes she was a pioneer for the women who post pictures online today.

She said, “I think I’ve paved the way and I’m very proud of this and I could say I’ve paved the way. During that time, Jennifer Lopez was just coming out. Like, she wasn’t even like that big. There was no Kardashian. This was pre Kardashian.”

How's these for Throwbacks! Me at 15!! Back in 94' I loved my long dark hair.. Back then I entered and won a hair contest and got free hair products for a year.. I was so proud..lol

Peep my high-top Reebok's! I need those back in my life now pic.twitter.com/QhkItygVMp — Coco (@cocosworld) February 6, 2018

Model Cindy Margolis was the “it girl” at the time, according to Austin and she followed in Margolis’ footsteps to get a website and post pictures online in what was still the early days of the internet.

Listing her other accolades she said, “I had calendars. I had DVDs. I was like on a roll. And, you know, to buy a house from calendars. Just think about that.”

Ice-T cut in, explaining that once he met Austin, she was already in her modeling era and he wasn’t looking to change anything about her. In fact, he only wanted to help her “maximize” her career and income. He said he told her that someday her modeling career would come to an end and when that happened she wants to make sure she is set up financially.

At this point of the conversation, Austin interjected to make it clear that she is “not slowing down” anytime soon.

“Everybody is like, ‘Well, don’t you think getting in a bikini is a little too old for you?’ I’m like, ‘No.’” she said. “I’m like, if I’m 90 still looking OK, if I’m still looking good, I’m going to represent for the 90-year-olds, you know? Right now, I’m representing for the 40-year-olds. So, if I can do the split at 80, I’ll be doing the split at 80 and I can still do the split.”

“So, I don’t know why there’s like an age thing,” she said before claiming that women on the internet are having an “issue” and “attitudes” because “there’s so much competition on the net.”

But Austin still made sure to remind the other women online that, “you’re there because I paved the way for the curviness. There’s only a handful — because there’s other more curvy girls out there at the time — I’m not the only one. But I was one of the white women to pave the way.”

For the Fourth of July, Austin shared photos of herself in a small bikini, again, something that is not abnormal for her and fans on the Daily Mail let her have it.

One person said, “Leave the bikinis for your husband.”

A second wrote, “PLEASE cover up!!!!?”

A third said, “She’s gross. She’s always been gross. Don’t know what the attraction is with this one just disgusting.”

Another mentioned Austin and Ice-T’s 9-year-old daughter Chanel Nicole after the outlet shared photos of Austin in a skimpy bikini at the beach with her.

They commented, “That poor baby girl sitting on her mamas thigh while she posing in a provocative way is there no shame?”

Overall, it seems the couple have maintained a strong relationship after being married for 23 years. While the world still hasn’t gotten over Austin’s look, her husband still gives her all the support and that’s what seems to work for them.