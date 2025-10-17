‘Eww, Put on a Bra’: Karoline Leavitt’s Tight Dress During Work Trip with Trump Has Fashion Critics Zooming In on What’s Hanging

Weeks after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt accompanied Donald Trump on his visit to the U.K.—where critics slammed her for wearing a dress many claimed was too revealing for a royal affair—she’s now doubling down.

Leavitt shared the picture on Instagram on Oct. 15, and folks on social media weighed in on the tight, off-the-shoulder dress that she wore to the dinner at Windsor Castle.

Karoline Leavitt’s drastic change in her appearance continues to be a topic of conversation on social media. (Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

‘Disgusting’: Donald Trump Gives Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt ‘Cringe’ Nickname After Letting His Thoughts About Her Slip

She captioned the post, “Scenes from a magnificent State Visit to the United Kingdom – one that I will surely never forget!” Crtics and her followers ran to her comments to share their opinions on Leavitt’s dress choice, and they were not impressed.

“A bare shoulder and very tight dress is considered a breach of etiquette for a royal dinner,” noted one user.

Another said, “Ewww KKKaroline put on a bra. Nobody wants to see you sagging (except your old sagging husband).”

The 32-year age gap between Leavitt, 28, and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, 60, often sparks controversy online and has become a recurring topic of fascination on social media.

“Did grandpa husband get to come take naps in new country?” added another.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt married a guy 32 years older than herself.



More than double her own age. pic.twitter.com/9Dwz11TbuU — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) September 26, 2025

A few people couldn’t resist taking jabs at her appearance, echoing Trump’s own dig from earlier in the week when he referred to Leavitt as having “machine gun lips” while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One after leaving Egypt.

“They say she’s 28 but that’s a 45 year old face. Lying ages you,” said one critic, while another user added, “You know the Royals loathe you all, right?”

Amid the chatter about her appearance, Leavitt found herself back in the headlines for yet another fashion choice. She was criticized on social media after showing up in a bright, form-fitting green dress to a press conference with Trump on July 15.

Many online felt her outfit was inappropriate and distracting, given the seriousness of the topics being discussed. Others even speculated whether she might be expecting again.

Leavitt and her husband, real estate developer Nicholas Riccio, welcomed their son, Nicholas Robert Riccio, in late 2024 and tied the knot in January 2025.

In the end, what was supposed to be a polished moment on the world stage has turned into yet another viral chapter in Leavitt’s growing list of public controversies. Whether it’s her wardrobe, her marriage, or Trump’s offhand remarks, the 28-year-old press secretary has become a lightning rod for criticism — and conversation.