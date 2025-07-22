‘Looking a Bit Thick’: Karoline Leavitt’s Tight Green Dress In New Video with Donald Trump Has Fans ‘Distracted’

Karoline Leavitt is breaking fans’ focus with her effortless fashion.

The White House press secretary joined President Donald Trump for a media session with reporters on Tuesday, July 15, and apparently stole the show. Trump and Leavitt approached the crowd of press discussing topics like investments in artificial intelligence, the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, the legitimacy of the Jeffrey Epstein files, tariffs, and more.

During their Q&A session, Leavitt stood next to Trump mainly listening in on questions with an occasional glance and smile at her boss. So while she was mute during the interaction, she didn’t need to say much for fans to get distracted by her. Her outfit was enough to gain attention before the pair left to go to Pittsburgh.

Karoline Leavitt steals the show in tight fitting dress. (Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The blond 27-year-old wore a vibrant green dress with a pleated skirt that fit snugly from her waist up but had more swing and movement at the bottom. The dress had some vertical textured lines in the chest and shoulder region. The lines shifted and went horizontally across her abdomen area before returning to the vertical again from her waist down.

According to Amazon, the midi dress can be purchased for less than $30.

Leavitt also wore a necklace featuring what appeared to be a gold pendant. She styled her hair in loose waves and kept her makeup minimal, aside from a noticeable pop of peachy-pink lipstick.

Fans commented on her gown in an Instagram user’s clip from the press conference.

One person said, “What is the President saying? I’m a little distracted by green.”

A second admirer wrote, “She looks gorgeous in green.”

The dress may have fit a little too tight, according to a few, because it had some fans speculating that the press secretary could be expecting another child.

One person said, “She looks like she’s pregnant. Caroline is looking a bit thick too.”

Someone else wrote, “She prego again.”

She has yet to confirm or deny the rumors that she is expecting her second child. She’s already a mother to her first born son, Nicholas “Niko” Robert Riccio. She welcomed him with — and named him after— her husband, 60-year-old Nicholas Riccio in July 2024.

With her job as the press secretary, Leavitt and her husband’s relationship is often a target for people who want to make jabs at her because the couple have quite the age gap between them.

They met back in 2022 while she was running for a congressional seat in New Hampshire. The real estate developer and Leavitt were introduced at a mutual friend’s restaurant and the rest is history. They got engaged in 2023 and welcomed their child the following year. The two married in January, just a few days before Trump was inaugurated for a second time.