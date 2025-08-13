‘Disgusting’: Donald Trump Gives Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt ‘Cringe’ Nickname After Letting His Thoughts About Her Slip

Karoline Leavitt is not just the White House press secretary. The president, 79, may be the 27-year-old’s biggest fan, as he can’t seem to stop praising her.

The political spokesperson has become a staple figure of the administration, often appearing by Trump’s side, and, apparently, a fixture in his mind.

On Aug. 11, he held a White House press conference that took an unexpected and cringeworthy turn when Trump opened the floor for questions, giving special attention to members of his administration, many of whom stood behind him at the podium in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room.

Donald Trump leaves critics feeling disgusts when he interrupts press conference to summon “superstar” Karoline Leavitt into the spotlight. (Photo: @karolineleavitt/Instagram)

However, there was one person missing that he especially wanted to spotlight as reporters sought answers about crime in Washington, D.C. — Leavitt.

“Where’s Karoline? Where’s my superstar? Karoline, is Karoline in the back? Where’s Karoline? Come here, Karoline. Come here, Karoline. Come here,” he said, summoning her to join the spectacle. The businessman then rhetorically asked reporters, “Is she doing a good job?”

This guy is fun https://t.co/2dbl6qopf7 — Ernest Dushime (@ErnestDushime) August 11, 2025

Leavitt was not shown on one camera angle when she finally emerged, but that did not stop Trump from drawing attention to her. He asked her to confirm that he was speaking to the largest gathering of media in the press room.

‘That Is a Miniskirt?’: Karoline Leavitt’s Short Dress During White House Press Conference Has People Doing a Double Take

Leavitt responded, “Yes, this is the most packed briefing, and I think all of you would agree, I think it’s why we need to build a ballroom.”

The awkward moment reignited discourse on X, where several users have speculated that the press secretary and president’s rapport surpasses professional boundaries. “He doesn’t hide his lust for Karoline does he?” read one tweet.

A second user typed, “The level of cringe DJT exudes when he is fawning over women. It is disgusting.” A third commenter asked, “Is he talking about her lips again?”

The dirty grandpa vibes here are off the charts. https://t.co/DSPNgGELQa — Jennifer Erin Valent 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@JenniferEValent) August 2, 2025

During a recent Newsmax interview, Trump inappropriately gushed about Leavitt, saying, “She’s become a star. It’s that face. It’s that brain. It’s those lips. The way they move. They move like she’s a machine gun … she’s a star, and she’s a great person actually.”

Like Trump, Leavitt is married. Her husband, Nicholas Riccio, 60, is a real estate developer. The couple wed in January, days before Trump’s second inauguration and months after giving birth to their first child, a son named Niko.