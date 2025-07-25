‘That Is a Miniskirt?’: Karoline Leavitt’s Short Dress During White House Press Conference Has People Doing a Double Take

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stepped up to the podium this week to deliver serious news about President Donald Trump’s position on the Washington Commanders’ name change, but social media had other plans.

Instead of focusing on her policy announcement, critics zeroed in on her fashion choice, sparking another round of heated debates about whether the 27-year-old’s wardrobe fits her high-profile role.

Karoline Leavitt’s attire during White House Press conference leaves critics stunned. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The reaction was immediate and unforgiving, with observers questioning everything from her dress length to how appropriate it is for the job.

The latest wave of commentary emerged following Leavitt’s appearance at a Monday, July 21, news conference where she addressed the POTUS’ serious intentions regarding the Commanders’ name change back to the Redskins.

Standing confidently at a podium on the White House driveway, Leavitt delivered the administration’s message while wearing a gray and black tweed mini dress adorned with silver buttons that hit mid-thigh rather than the traditional fingertip or knee-length that many consider more appropriate for professional settings.

The reaction was swift and pointed, with her Instagram followers voicing their opinions about her fashion choices.

“Girl, why you always dress like you are a girl scout?” one critic wrote, as another quipped, “Why can’t she just dress like an adult.”

The critique didn’t stop there, as another observer questioned her shopping habits directly: “Did you order that dress from the junior department in Macy’s? I swear you too old for that!”

“That is a miniskirt? Karine Jean‑Pierre would never,” said a third person, referring to the former White House Press Secretary. They continued, “But there are a lot of things Leavitt does that KJP would never.”

The fashion debate has become so pervasive that even her mannerisms during press conferences don’t escape scrutiny.

This recent controversy follows a pattern that has emerged since Leavitt stepped into the her White House role. Her previous appearances have generated similar discussions, including a July 15 media session where she wore a vibrant green dress with a pleated skirt that, while more positively received by some, still sparked speculation and commentary. The Amazon dress, priced under $30, demonstrated her accessible approach to fashion but also fueled ongoing debates about appropriate attire for her role.

The fashion scrutiny appears to be taking its toll on public patience, with one frustrated observer expressing broader exhaustion with the current political climate: “When do we get an eye roll button? I’ve never needed one more than during this administration.”

This sentiment reflects how individual fashion choices have become emblematic of larger political frustrations.

Leavitt’s style evolution has been particularly striking to those who remember her pre-Washington persona. A resurfaced photograph from May 2023 shows her at a Boston Celtics game wearing casual white jeans, a bright green tank top, and sandals while carrying a small cork purse. The contrast between that relaxed, sun-kissed appearance and her current polished, monochromatic political wardrobe has sparked conversations about authenticity and transformation in the public eye.

Some observers have connected her fashion evolution to her personal life, particularly her recent marriage to 60-year-old real estate developer Nicholas Riccio, who is significantly older than she is.

The couple met in 2022 during her congressional campaign in New Hampshire, got engaged in 2023, welcomed a child, and married in January, just days before Trump’s inauguration. The timing and circumstances of these major life changes occurring alongside her professional ascension have added another layer to public fascination with her choices.