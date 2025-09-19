‘Her Headlights Are On’: Karoline Leavitt’s U.K. State Dinner Look Sparks Outrage After Fans Say They Saw Too Much

President Donald Trump’s White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s attire for an elegant dinner has sparked controversy about what’s appropriate in formal settings.

Leavitt, 28, joined her boss in the U.K. for his second state visit, where several from his administration attended a banquet with the British royal family and other high-profile socialites.

Karoline Leavitt’s outfit during U.K. state dinner sparks mixed reactions from critics insisting she dressed inappropriately in front of the royal family. (Photo: @karolineleavitt/Instagram).

Trump and members of his inner circle dined in Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Hall on Sept. 17. Leavitt arrived at the event in a black-and-white gown that revealed her left shoulder with her hair pinned up.

Once photos of Leavitt next to White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, 40, and others hit the internet, observers zoomed in on her dress, and they were far from pleased with her attire.

“Oh my freaking Lord, I just noticed her [chest] showing through the bodice of that dress. What a horrible disgrace. No class at all,” a Threads user posted about Leavitt in disgust.

Another outraged user said, “She doesn’t own a mirror??? Her headlights are on!!!”

Miller also caught heat for his appearance along with Leavitt.

“What an absolute disgrace and a shambles … Utterly disgraceful and disrespectful for a white tie state dinner. No bra, [what the hell] happened to his tie?” one person posted about Leavitt and Miller.

Another critic expressed, “Because they have no respect and didn’t bother to research protocol.”

According to an etiquette expert, Leavitt may have violated royal customs with her choice of clothing for the evening. William Hanson spoke to Marie Claire in 2022 about the rules and customs of the British Royal Family.

“Royal dressing dictates that they never follow fashion fads, but instead dress in a more timeless, elegant way, although they may sometimes work in the year’s most popular color or pattern,” Hanson told the outlet.

He also said, “For formal state dinners, ladies’ shoulders should be covered, wearing long, floor-length dresses with hair worn ‘up.’ Men are in black wool tailcoats, white, winged-collared shirts, and white bowties.”

In addition to Levitt and Miller, several other representatives of the Trump administration were seen partying in formal wear at the banquet on Wednesday. Trump’s youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, was photographed with her father’s advisers, too.

White House deputy chief of staff for legislative, political and public affairs James Blair shared a group selfie with his co-workers and Tiffany inside Windsor Castle on his Instagram page. Levitt received more positive comments under that post than the Threads replies.

For example, a fan of the New Hampshire native proclaimed, “Karoline Leavitt looking gorgeous as always.” Trump’s entire team earned a compliment when one person commented, “Y’all clean up nicely!”

Trump’s state visit to the U.K. also included meeting Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, and his wife, Victoria Starmer, in England. The POTUS and his entourage returned to the United States on Sept. 18.