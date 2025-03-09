Simone Biles Issues Fiery Warning Over Being Touched and Grabbed Months After Cameraman Smashed Into Her at the Paris Olympics

There are a few things that can agitate Simone Biles, and she’s letting them be known.

Biles cannot stand it when people disrespect her, talk about her husband, or comment negatively on her hair. Apparently, she also has a strong aversion to anyone violating her personal space. In fact, she shared on social media that she dislikes being touched without her permission.

Simone Biles took to Threads on Friday, March 7, to issue a fiery statement, writing, “The easiest way to irritate me is to touch or grab me when I’m in public.”

Her words prompted massive engagement from fans who quickly responded to Biles’ pet peeve.

“I’m a hugger I’m a toucher but I would never touch a public figure especially someone like Ms. Biles. Hands off keep them to yourself. we know her story. RESPECT her body and boundaries!” one social media user said.

“I feel you, I’m not a celebrity or an Olympic champion, just a flight attendant but people think they can touch and grab me,” another fan added.

“I’m not even a Icon and I hate that sh– too… Respect space and boundaries, yo,” said another.

This is not the first time Biles has had to address physical boundaries being crossed.

Simone Biles took to social media to be clear that she doesn’t like no one touching her without permission. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

During the Paris Olympics, viewers witnessed a cameraman collide with Biles during competition, a moment that went viral and reignited conversations about media protocols around athletes.

Biles was captured in a viral clip turning to camera crew members who had bumped into her, firmly stating, “If one of these cameramen hit me one more time, We’re going to have an issue.”

Though delivered with her characteristic smile, the message was clear: respect her space.

The issue of personal boundaries extends beyond Biles to other high-profile athletes who find themselves subjected to unwanted physical contact.

Olympic sprinter Gabby Thomas recently revealed a disturbing encounter where she was harassed and physically grabbed while in the airport. In social media posts, Thomas described being confronted by a man who accused her of not earning her Harvard degree and pushed conspiracy theories about her achievements.

“Imagine just trying to go for a run and someone feels entitled to put their hands on you,” Thomas wrote, sparking outrage among fans and fellow athletes.

Coco Gauff said, “This happens to me too, I don’t know how it happens. My theory is maybe someone at the airport tips them off.”

For athletes like Biles and Thomas, these incidents aren’t isolated — they represent a pattern of boundary violations that Black women face both in and outside of sports. While media coverage is essential for broadcasting events, excessive intrusion can become more than just a distraction; it can feel dehumanizing.

The ongoing conversation about athlete boundaries and media access is particularly important for athletes like the seven-time Olympic gold medalist, whose bodies have historically been subjected to heightened scrutiny and objectification.

As the most decorated gymnast in U.S. history, Biles commands attention wherever she goes, but that doesn’t mean she should have to dodge cameras or unwanted touches as if they’re part of an obstacle course.

Despite her unprecedented accomplishments, Biles’s simple request underscores a fundamental right that transcends fame: bodily autonomy.

As she continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in gymnastics, Biles is equally determined to establish clear boundaries around her personal space – a reminder that even as we celebrate these athletes’ extraordinary talents, we must respect their humanity first.