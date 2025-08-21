‘Need to Add About 100 lbs to That’: Donald Trump’s New White House Portrait Was Supposed to Be an Honor, but It Backfired When Fans Zoomed In

A new portrait of President Donald Trump, 79, was unveiled on social media this week, igniting brutal reactions about his appearance.

Conservative media personality and White House adviser Sebastian Gorka, 54, presented the newest portrait of his boss on X, featuring Trump with a slimmer-frame while walking in front of American flags and what appeared to be flames in the background.

President Donald Trump’s weight is under scrutiny again after a new portrait shows the politician appearing slim and fit. (Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)



The image features streaks of orange and yellow behind the polarizing politician, who wore a long navy blue trench coat and a stern facial expression.

“One of the new @WhiteHouse paintings of President @realDonaldTrump. More to come,” Gorka tweeted on Aug. 18, teasing additional artwork.

Supporters of the current POTUS praised the latest portrait of their right-wing MAGA leader as “fabulous” and “awesome,” but not everyone thought so.

‘Ain’t No Way’: Donald Trump’s Claims the Same Height and Weight as This Pro Athlete, But the Photos Tell a Completely Different Story

Many of the replies under the tweet clowned Trump’s depiction, including critics who zeroed in on the former reality television star’s likeness appearing skinnier than his actual weight.

“Did you request the portrait to appear 60 lbs. lighter than reality?” one person asked. Similarly, a troll account sarcastically posted, “They forgot to add a couple dozen doughnuts in the mid-section.”

One of the new @WhiteHouse paintings of President @realDonaldTrump.



More to come. pic.twitter.com/yQy8qiVejC — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) August 19, 2025

Another poster also offered commentary about required additions to the Trump portrait, tweeting, “Need to add about 100 lbs. to that.” An even harsher tweet read, “Absolutely hideous. What an embarrassment.”

Trump’s weight has been a debated topic of conversation going back to his first four-year term from 2017 to 2021. In 2018, then-White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson claimed Trump was 6 feet 3 and 239 pounds.

Critics pointed out that 239 pounds is one pound shy of obesity, sparking speculation that Jackson fixed the numbers to make Trump seem taller and thinner than his actual size.

The accusations of a physician not telling the American public the truth about Trump’s health continued during the second term when Cpt. Sean Barbabella listed the president at 6 feet 3 and 224 pounds in an April 13-dated memorandum.

Again, many observers were not buying Dr. Barbabella’s report covering Trump’s annual physical exam administered at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Trump’s numbers indicating he had a physique similar to professional athletes like NFL player DK Metcalf were completely ridiculed online.

Most of Trump’s lies are abhorrent but I’d forgotten how funny the “annual physical” ones were. Yeah man, 6’3”, 224lbs. About the same stats as DK Metcalf here. Got it. pic.twitter.com/SrubafDu0c — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) April 13, 2025

On July 17, Barbabella confirmed in another memo that Trump suffered swelling in his legs from chronic venous insufficiency, a medical condition caused by key valves in leg veins no longer being able to help blood flow back up to the heart.

Trump’s CVI diagnosis has not stopped him from trying to present himself as a symbol of strong health, proven by his latest portrait. Gorka did not confirm where the new artwork will be placed.

Multiple paintings of the University of Pennsylvania graduate are already hanging throughout the White House. Since returning to the presidency for his second non-consecutive term, Trump has prompted numerous other changes to the inside and outside of the building.

In April, Trump made the controversial decision to swap out former President Barack Obama’s official portrait in the Grand Foyer for a photo of himself from the failed assassination attempt in 2024.

I have independently confirmed that President Obama’s portrait has indeed been replaced by this portrait of President Trump in the aftermath of the assassination attempt against him. pic.twitter.com/gJQID1W95T — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 11, 2025

According to People, the Obama painting was eventually removed entirely from the Grand Foyer and moved into the Grand Staircase, an area that is off-limits to visitors, making it unavailable for public view.