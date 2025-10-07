Come Again?: Trump Sparks Firestorm After Targeting Yet Another Host—Folks Say He’s Not Thinking Clearly, and This Might Be the Breaking Point

Donald Trump is back at it, and this time, he’s aiming at another TV host. The former president set his sights on an episode of “PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton” on MSNBC that didn’t go his way.

In an Oct. 4 Truth Social post, Trump demanded that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) crack down on what he called “biased” networks for giving airtime to critics of his politics. His latest rant zeroed in on NBC and Sharpton’s long-running show, accusing them of pushing what he labeled “fake stories.”

In a tweet recapping some of the show’s talking points, host Al Sharpton said that he and New York Rep. Gregory Meeks had a big problem with Trump’s comments.

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 29: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the State Dining Room at the White House on September 29, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump welcomed Netanyahu for his fourth visit to the White House, where the two leaders met to discuss the latest U.S. backed plans to end the war in Gaza and secure the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

‘Is This Even Legal?’: Trump Just Named Who He’ll Punish Next—And His Latest Unhinged Post Set Off a Firestorm Over His Most ‘Impeachable Offense’ Yet

He noted that they “examined Trump’s rhetoric toward our military and his authoritarian attempts to punish Democratic-led states.”

Trump presumably became aware of the conversation, which led to his social rant about Sharpton and “Fake News NBC.” He claimed the activist was formerly a “major” supporter who invited him to rallies because “he [Sharpton] couldn’t get anyone to come without me.”

He also took a swipe at Sharpton’s show, “PoliticsNation,” calling it “one of the Lowest Rated Shows in Television History” that has lasted because network chairman Brian Roberts would rather be “Politically Correct” than pull the plug.

Today on MSNBC’s #PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton, I spoke with Congressman Gregory Meeks, Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, about the latest negotiations between Israel and Hamas, the Trump administration’s military actions in Venezuela, and the ongoing… pic.twitter.com/Xww60V0kJ6 — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) October 6, 2025

Trump suggested that the FCC “look into the license of NBC, which shows almost exclusively positive Democrat content.Likewise, ABC Fake News — About the same thing, 97% negative to Republicans!”

Last December, Trump extracted a $15 million settlement in a defamation suit against ABC. The money will help fund his presidential library as a “charitable contribution.” The network was recently at the center of the freedom of speech controversy surrounding late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

Al Sharpton: Trump is a threat to black people.



Hey @TheRevAl, this you on these photos?? pic.twitter.com/4RDzsiD95U — Joel Fischer 🇺🇸 (@realJoelFischer) September 16, 2024

The comedian was temporarily pulled off the air after he made a joke about Trump’s reaction to a nationwide matter.

Upon Kimmel’s return to TV, Trump boasted, “I think we’re going to test ABC out on this. Let’s see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative.”

His fiery words were accompanied by a photo of Sharpton, circa the late ’90s, before his weight loss transformation. The mocking of Sharpton’s overweight stature prompted one person to comment, “”What tf did Al Sharpton do to him?”

Another said, “Trump’s getting a tad too comfortable with his insults. First thing he needs to do is get a mirror.”

Trump is very angry at Al Sharpton. pic.twitter.com/B3wc5pSDZD — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) October 6, 2025

A third detractor hit back with, “Interesting that he chooses an old pic of Al who is now slim and trim while Trump is a now lard…” A third reaction read, “Trump is now fatter than Rev Al was.” The National Action Network founder has not responded to Trump’s taunting.

Sharpton has been on his weight loss journey for years, losing close to 200 lbs. He did so by going to the gym, changing his diet and adopting fitness into his lifestyle, something many have suggested for Trump. The president has often compared himself to trained sports athletes, which goes in one and out the other once people get a side angle view with Trump.