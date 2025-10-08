‘Swelling… It’s Up to His Knees’: White House Tries to Hide Trump’s Declining Health Behind a Table But Viewers Zoom In, Notice It Has Gotten Worse

The public is not shrugging off concerns about Donald Trump and his swollen ankles. Not even a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney could distract folks from noticing the president’s apparent issue with fluid retention.

Photos of Trump, 79, seated in the Oval Office continue to expose his glaring health issues. The presumable downward spiral of his physical fitness has some people guessing that he won’t complete all four years of his second term in office.

Trump’s “cankles” have people talking again and doubting reports from the White House about him being in great shape. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

‘OMG Spot On, Perfect!’: Gavin Newsom’s Crew Obliterates Trump After He Shifts Blame Off Himself Again As the ‘Cankles’ Punchline Leaves Fans Howling

On Tuesday, Oct. 7, Trump’s ankles swelled over the top of his black dress shoes despite an attempt to camouflage the unsightly matter with dark black socks and a plane on a table for distraction. The plane was seen on the same table last month during his meeting with other European leaders.

“Those cankles appear to be getting larger, IMO,” said one person after viewing the lastest photo of his ankles.

Another individual implied that the issue was more serious.They wrote, “The swelling is more than his ankles! It’s up to his knees. Check out how tight his pants are from the knee down!!” A third detractor commented, “His body is breaking down–finally catching up with his brain!”

Many noted how uncomfortable Trump looked, suggesting he get custom boots, “Uggs,” or wear compression stockings to prevent him from looking “like he’s baking bread in his shoes!”

Others simply want the hard truth about Trump and his health after years of mocking Joe Biden throughout his presidency.

“I bet we find out this cover up has been worse than Biden’s and they justify it because of Biden. They already have the excuses,” said one person.



Another said, “The fuss is the lie, as usual. He and his staff claim that he is in top physical shape when the visual evidence shows otherwise. DVT (Deep vein thrombosis) is a serious condition, possibly even more than hypertension, and needs constant monitoring and a change in lifestyle/diet.

Holy fuck! At his meeting with Canadian PM Mark Carney, Trump's bulging cankles were on full display. The deranged wannabe dictator also had a shitload of shiny makeup on his bruised hand. 😳👇 https://t.co/Frd0gfENiC pic.twitter.com/sseNQHHvVA — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) October 7, 2025

Eagle-eyed folks have been calling out Trump and his large ankles for weeks. At times, the White House has attempted to create diversions by blocking his lower leg from view with tables and photos cropped at the waist. Their tactic has yet to prevail.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt divulged that Trump’s physician diagnosed him with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that can lead to varicose veins, inflammation, and changes in skin color.

As for the painfully discolored patches of skin on his right hand, Leavitt explained the bruising was “consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen… The president remains in excellent health.”

Still, observations of the changes in his appearance heightened. In August, his bulging ankles were an eyesore in Oval Office photos of Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. Their images were declared “the beginning of the end” among non-supporters.