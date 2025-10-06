‘Brain In Decline’: Trump Abruptly Ends Interview After Being Shaken by Surprise Question—Not Before Shocking Reporters with a Question of His Own

Donald Trump seemed more eager to discuss White House décor than the ongoing budget standoff. Nearly a week into the deadlock between lawmakers, the president faced reporters who pressed him on the growing risk of furloughs and terminations — but his focus was elsewhere

Congress failed to reach an agreement on a stopgap government spending measure by Oct. 1. As a result, there has been a lapse in government funding despite Trump’s attempt to downplay the matter with unimportant topics.

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 05: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to the media after walking off Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on October 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump was returning from a celebration of the Navy’s 250th anniversary in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

On Sunday, Oct. 5, Trump fielded questions from the media on the White House South Lawn.

When asked when his administration would begin firing federal employees, he responded, “It’s taking place right now. It’s all because of the Democrats. The Democrats are causing the loss of a lot of jobs with the shutdown. It’s their shutdown, not our shutdown.”

Before reporters could probe for more commentary on the urgent matter, Trump attempted to divert their attention to his ongoing beautification projects at the White House. “I hope everybody likes what’s the Presidential Walk of Fame. You know that? Have you seen it? It’s beautiful, isn’t it? Presidential Walk of Fame,” he remarked.

Trump: The Democrats are causing a loss of a lot of jobs. I hope everybody likes the presidential walk of fame. Have you seen it? It's beautiful isn't it?pic.twitter.com/IY6muo9F6B — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) October 6, 2025

The walkway outside the West Wing once had white, empty walls. Now, the corridor showcases portraits of past presidents in gold frames, sans Joe Biden, who is represented by his autopen signature. Other makeovers ordered by Trump include the construction of a 90,000 square-foot ballroom and a UFC octagon for a proposed June 14 fight.

He also approved the paving of the Rose Garden to house a Mar-a-Lago-style patio, and the overhaul of the Oval Office with gaudy gold touches throughout.

However, Trump’s attempt to quell concern about the shutdown backfired online. “Nobody cares about your presidential walk of fame. People need jobs, affordable healthcare, affordable housing, lower groceries prices, and peace amongst all people,” snapped a non-Trump supporter.

The Presidential Walk of Fame has arrived on the West Wing Colonnade



Wait for it… 🖊️👀 pic.twitter.com/ApWfdxfFQa — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) September 24, 2025

A second user snarked, “He isn’t capable of eloquently answering anymore. His brain is in cognitive decline. He can give a rambling incoherent speech, regurgitate very simple talking points or golf.”

A third said, “He can’t hold a thought more than a minute,” referring to his cognitive issues. But some believe this is Trump’s normal behavior, “That’s the only thing he does well is DEFLECT!!!!”

During his first term, the federal budget deadlock last for 35 days — from December 2018 to January 2019 — amid Trump’s demand for $5.7 billion to fund a steel U.S.-Mexico border wall to thwart illegal immigration.

By now, most people have grown accustomed to Trump’s trademark deflection tactics. When faced with tough or uncomfortable questions, he rarely offers a direct answer—instead, he pivots to unrelated topics, delivers a boast about himself, or throws out a jab to change the tone of the conversation. What might derail most politicians has become a familiar pattern for Trump, who often turns serious discussions into spectacle.

Hence why, when pressed about his ties to the passing of a notable political activist last month, the former reality star veered off course to talk about White House renovations—another classic move of “Trump Being Trump” while keeping the spotlight squarely on himself.

