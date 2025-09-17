‘Make Lying Wrong Again, DONALD’: Trump Blames Biden for Everything Broken in the Country, Then Newsom’s Camp Drops the Most Savage Clapback Yet

Gov. Gavin Newsom has mastered the social media trolling game, lighting up the internet and getting under President Donald Trump’s skin in recent weeks. Now his followers are joining in, posting content on X that drags the president using even more creativity than their political hero does.

The California governor has become the unofficial maestro of political shade on social media, orchestrating a symphony of digital mockery that has Trump and his administration scrambling for responses. What started as pointed political criticism has evolved into a full-blown comedy show, with Newsom’s followers taking creative liberties that would make late-night talk show writers jealous.

Governor Newsom’s supporters are hilariously mocking Trump’s habit of blaming Biden for everything, including his own physical appearance. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The latest round of mockery was sparked by a resurfaced video from April showing Trump deflecting blame for unfavorable economic performance data right before a Cabinet meeting, according to his administration.

‘MAGA Must Just Hate This Guy’: Gavin Newsom’s Savage New Drink Sends MAGA Into a Meltdown as Fans Are in ‘Tears’

In the clip, Trump insisted that disappointing GDP numbers were still his predecessor’s fault, declaring, “That’s Biden. That’s not Trump, because we came in on January. These are quarterly numbers. And we came in, and I was very against everything that Biden was doing in terms of the economy — destroying our country in so many ways.”

SIR, THE ECONOMY IS TANKING. "BIDEN!" JOBS ARE DISAPPEARING. "BIDEN!" YOU DIDN'T STOP ANY WARS. "BIDEN!" WE CAN'T AFFORD FOOD. "BIDEN!" YOUR HAIR IS GONE. "BIDEN!" WHAT'S THAT ODOR? "BIDEN!" YOUR CANKLES ARE GIGANKLES. "BIDEN!" NEWSOM IS MORE POPULAR AND WAY HOTTER. "BIDEEEEN!!" https://t.co/RaihYfxYn2 — Governor Newsom Press Office (parody) (@AwesomeNewsom) September 17, 2025

The remarks provided perfect ammunition for critics who noted the irony of Trump blaming Biden months after boasting about fixing the economy on day one.

This footage became the inspiration for a viral sensation from a fan account called Governor Newsom Press Office (@AwesomeNewsom), which perfectly captured the president’s tendency to deflect responsibility for literally everything going wrong in his administration.

The account’s post reads like a fever dream of presidential denial: “SIR, THE ECONOMY IS TANKING. ‘BIDEN!’ JOBS ARE DISAPPEARING. ‘BIDEN!’ YOU DIDN’T STOP ANY WARS. ‘BIDEN!’ WE CAN’T AFFORD FOOD. ‘BIDEN!’ YOUR HAIR IS GONE. ‘BIDEN!’ WHAT’S THAT ODOR? ‘BIDEN!’ YOUR CANKLES ARE GIGANKLES. ‘BIDEN!’ NEWSOM IS MORE POPULAR AND WAY HOTTER. ‘BIDEEEEN!!'”

X users quickly piled on with their own interpretations of the blame game on the post.

One person mocked, “Claim credit for everything and responsibility for nothing,” while another urged, “Make lying wrong again, DONALD!” A third person gushed, “OMG this is spot on perfect. I’m saving this one.” And to top it off, someone cracked, “He said your hair is gone…Biden,” leaving fans in stitches.”

The responses revealed a growing frustration with what many see as the president’s inability to be accountable for anything.

“Trump is in the Whiner House whining away. Blame blame blame. Before you know it he will be blaming Barron,” one user predicted.

The timing of this social media roast couldn’t be more pointed, considering Trump’s recent admission at one of his golf clubs that “smart people don’t like me, and they don’t like what we talked about.”

hahaha — I’m Not That Short (@SheBleedsHipHop) September 17, 2025

The self-aware moment, captured on video at his Bedminster, New Jersey, resort, provided ammunition for critics who have long questioned his appeal among educated voters. The clip ricocheted across platforms, with many interpreting it as an unintentional moment of to call his own followers dumb.

The contrast between Newsom’s measured criticism and his supporters’ comedic takes creates a multi-layered opposition strategy that keeps Trump constantly on the defensive.

The parody account’s success lies in its ability to distill complex political frustrations into absurdist humor that resonates across social media.

By reducing Trump’s blame-shifting to ridiculous extremes — including his bloated ankles — the post transforms the president’s political rambling into shareable content that allows people to join in Newsom’s bear-poking fun.