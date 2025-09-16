‘Can’t She Stay Away from Affleck?’: Jennifer Lopez Wears Red-Hot Outfit to Ex Ben Affleck’s Office, Only She Didn’t Meet Up with the Actor

Jennifer Lopez kept things stylish as she headed to her ex’s business headquarters.

While promoting her upcoming film “The Kiss of the Spider Woman,” produced by her ex, the singer-actress was spotted in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 15, at the building that holds Ben Affleck’s production office.

However, Lopez’s outfit—and the ironic choice of location—has fans speculating that she was trying to catch Affleck’s attention.

Jennifer Lopez recently rocked a red set to the building where Ben Affleck’s office resides. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

According to the Daily Mail, Lopez’s office is also in the same building and she was there for a meeting, according to the pictures, from the day suggested the meeting was probably business related.

She was dressed in a deep burgundy velour set with a matching crocodile clutch. Her hair was styled down her back in wavy beach curls, and she held on to a pair of shades. As for her makeup, she went for a smokey eye look with a flesh-toned lipstick.

Before heading into the actual building, the “Wreckage of You” singer stopped in the parking lot to greet a familiar face. She was photographed speaking to Ridley Scott, 87, whom she hugged as they stood in front of black vehicles. There was also another individual, an unidentified woman, whom Lopez seemed to be unfamiliar with.

Photos show that she simply smiled and shook the woman’s hand instead of hugging her like she did Scott. Scott directed “The Last Duel,” which stars Affleck and Affleck’s close friend and business partner Matt Damon.

In fact, Lopez and Affleck made their red carpet debut in 2021 (for the first time since rekindling their relationship that same year) when they attended the Venice Film Festival for the world premiere of the movie. The former pair posed with Scott, Damon, and Jodie Comer, who was also cast in the historical drama.

According to reports, Affleck was nowhere to be seen during the “Can’t Get Enough” singer’s visit to the office. However, some fans couldn’t shake the thought that she may have gotten dressed up in hopes of seeing her ex-husband.

One person in The Daily Mail’s comments said, “Why can’t she stay away from Affleck? He left you, you are a high maintenance left wing lunatic, get over yourself. Jenny from the block.”

Another said, “Why doesn’t she leave poor old Ben alone! He can do better.”

Someone else wrote, “She’s chasing him again.”

A fourth person suggested that Lopez did something different to her face to impress Affleck. “Messin’ more with her face I see. Ben still doesn’t want you Jlo waaa waaa,” they wrote along with a weary face emoji.

Lopez and Affleck’s history began in 2002 when they starred in the film “Gilgi” together. In November that same year, the pair decided to get betrothed but postponed the wedding in 2003 due to excessive media attention.

By 2004, they had gone their separate ways. Both Affleck and Lopez married other Hollywood stars and started families, but those relationships didn’t last. In April 2021, the pair rekindled their romance and tied the knot in July 2022. Just two years later, in 2024, Lopez filed for divorce, which was finalized by January 2025.