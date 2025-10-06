‘He Had No Right’: Tension Erupts Inside Courthouse as Diddy’s Son Clashes with Woman Moments Before His Father’s Sentencing

Quincy Brown, the stepson of Sean “Diddy” Combs, found himself caught in a real-life courthouse drama on Friday, Oct. 3.

While his stepfather faced sentencing inside the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse, a TikTok user claimed Quincy caused a whole new scene in the lobby on the way into the courtroom.

Quincy Brown was accused of grabbing a woman’s recording glasses outside the courthouse during Diddy’s sentencing. (Photos by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images; by Bryan Steffy/WireImage; keepingupwiththefosters1/TikTok)

Brown is accused of allegedly ripping the woman’s Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses straight off her face. The wild accusation quickly turned the courthouse into a social media circus.

‘When You’re In Love … You Don’t Want to Disappoint Them’: Cassie Testifies How Diddy Controlled Her with His Strict Rules, Fans Point to His Exes Kim Porter, Yung Miami and Others as Proof

The woman, posting under the handle keepingupwiththefosters1, shared her grievance with the platform, and within two days, the video had racked up 678K views. She wasn’t just upset — she was furious, claiming her rights as a fan had been violated.

According to the woman’s daughter, who narrated part of the incident, they were standing in line in the entrance of the courthouse when Diddy’s children walked past them.

“Quincy Brown notices my mom’s glasses and snatches them off of her face — like, just mid-stride! He stops walking into the courthouse, snatches them, and then tries to break my glasses,” she explained in the video.

The mother chimed in, questioning why Brown didn’t simply alert security instead of taking matters into his own hands.

“Why not just tell the security guards that I’m recording or whatever? That would have been better,” she said, clearly frustrated by the encounter.

The woman went on to describe how the incident ruined her entire experience.

“He done messed up my whole time, you know? That’s what people are here for — they heard the video, they came to see Diddy, and to see what’s going on. And for you to do that, man, that just really broke my spirit,” she lamented.

She even mentioned having footage of Brown walking toward her and a still shot showing him with the glasses in his hand, asking her followers what they would have done in the same situation.

But when The Neighborhood Talk reposted the video to its 2.3 million Instagram followers, the response was far from sympathetic.

Most commenters blasted the woman for attempting to record in a place where “cell phones, tape recorders and cameras are prohibited inside the courthouse,” as the court’s website explains.

“Broke your spirit? You were literally committing a crime! No cameras of any kind were allowed in that building during his case!” one person erroneously wrote.

While there are no rules about the public taking videos and pictures outside the building, the Combs family has asked for privacy while they support the Bad Boy founder.

A third commenter noted, “She wanted content and engagement. She got it!”

Still, not everyone sided against her entirely. “I wish somebody would snatch my mother’s glasses off her face. That was disrespectful … doesn’t matter what the courthouse rules are. They have court officials there for a reason. They could’ve handled it professionally.”

Meanwhile, some showed support for Brown’s protective instincts: “Good job at protecting you and your family Quincy!”

Another said, “people gone record y’all get over it! The family is in the spotlight so this comes with being famous! He was wrong and I would file a suit because he had no right to do that period point blank! And this wasn’t even inside the courtroom. Acting just like his aggressive daddy!”

And one more from Elizabeth Williams today. pic.twitter.com/aTZDADZjnr — Courtroom Art (@courtroom_art) October 3, 2025

The “BMF” actor usually makes headlines for being mild-mannered as he continues to support his stepdad. Brown, born in 1991, is the biological son of model Kim Porter, Diddy’s deceased ex, and “Nite and Day” singer Al B. Sure! but was adopted by the music mogul after his mother began dating the music mogul when Quincy was about 3 years old, per People.

Over the years, Diddy became a father figure to Quincy, and the young man has publicly expressed his loyalty and support, especially during Diddy’s recent legal troubles. He’s often considered one of Diddy’s children alongside his biological siblings with Porter.

The courthouse confrontation wasn’t the first time Diddy’s children made headlines during difficult circumstances.

Back in August, his twin daughters, Jessie James and D’Lila Combs, were asked to leave a roller coaster at the Orange County Fair after reportedly refusing to put their phones away. The incident sparked debate online, with some defending the teenagers while others questioned their behavior during an already tumultuous time for the family.

At sentencing, Diddy and his kids defended him and spoke on his character as a family man, pleading for his release to the judge. Still, the disgraced mogul was given a 50-month sentence, and his seven children will continue to navigate life under an unrelenting spotlight.

For Quincy, the heated moment outside the courthouse may have been an attempt to shield his family from further scrutiny. Whether or not he crossed a line depends on who you ask, but one thing is clear: the public remains divided on where to draw the line between privacy and performance.