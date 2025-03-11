‘I’ve Only Seen One Piece of Him’: Diddy’s High-Profile Fellow Inmate Exposes the Untold Truth About His Prison Persona

Disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and Sam Bankman-Fried, two high-profile incarcerated individuals at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, are now cellblock mates. In a prison revelation, the fallen crypto entrepreneur has shared insights on the hip-hop mogul’s behind-bars persona.

The FTX founder, serving a 25-year sentence for what prosecutors called “one of the biggest financial frauds in American history,” spoke from “a little side room” of the detention facility on his 33rd birthday.

The interview appeared on Tucker Carlson’s “The Tucker Carlson Show” on X, where Bankman-Fried discussed his prison companion.

When asked, “Are you hanging with Diddy? I think he’s in there with you?” he responded, “He is. You know, he’s been kind. I’ve made some friends.”

Bankman-Fried added, “It’s a weird environment, you know. It’s sort of a combination of a few other high profile cases and then a lot of you know ex gangsters or sort of, you know, alleged ex-gangsters.”

As Carson probed about Diddy’s character, Bankman-Fried told the GOP mouthpiece, “Obviously I’ve only seen one piece of him, which is, you know, Diddy in prison.”

“He’s been kind to people in the unit. He’s been kind to me,” he continued. “It’s a position no one wants to be in. You know, obviously, he doesn’t. I don’t. As he said, ‘it’s kind of a soul-crushing place’ for the world in general, and you know what we see are just the people that that are around us on the inside. Rather than who we are on the outside.”

This marks a dramatic downfall for both men, who were revealed by Business Insider to be bunkies in September 2024.

Bankman-Fried, once worth $26 billion, saw his empire collapse in November 2022. Prosecutors charged him with orchestrating fraud that diverted customer funds for personal use. By November 2023, a jury had convicted him on seven fraud and money laundering counts.

Combs faces a May 2025 trial on charges including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution. Allegations against the Bad Boy Records founder span from 2004 to 2024. Prosecutors claim he coerced associates into non-consensual acts through threats. Federal agents raided his properties in March 2024 before his September arrest following a grand jury indictment.

Discussing prison dynamics, Bankman-Fried told Carlson, “Well, it’s a really interesting question, and if, of course, some of them are, I think you’re thinking like, well, this is sort of a big opportunity, like you know, to meet people they would otherwise get to meet. Which makes sense their perspective, but boy, that’s not how I think about prison.”

The interview sparked reactions on Instagram. The Jasmine Brand’s comment section was unfiltered.

“I can kind of see that! Take away all the drugs, money, power and FREEDOM and look what you get,” wrote one commenter.

“I’m sure Charles Manson was nice in prison too,” wrote another person.

Someone else added, “He is around men that will turn him every which way but loose so yeah what you expect lol.”

X users joined in.

Another quipped, “Sam’s going to walk out as DJ Fried.”

Some just asked about another famous inmate who is also in prison with them.

Social media noted another inmate sharing time with the crypto fraudster, which wasn’t mentioned.

“Sam Bankman-Fried, Diddy and Luigi are all in the same prison together. Why is no one talking about this?” one wrote.

The unauthorized interview caused a fallout. Bankman-Fried’s PR manager, Mark Botnick, resigned upon learning of it.

“We can confirm this particular interview was not approved by the Federal Bureau of Prisons,” a spokesperson told NBC News.

The New York Times reported that as punishment for doing the Carson interview, Bankman-Fried has been placed in solitary confinement by the Bureau of Prisons.

As these fallen figures navigate different realities – one serving a sentence, one awaiting trial – their prison connection captivates the public, showing how incarceration equalizes even the once-powerful. For Diddy, whose empire once seemed untouchable, and Bankman-Fried, who had been the golden child of cryptocurrency, their shared experience offers a stark reminder of how quickly fortunes can change.

Their unlikely cellblock association has become a symbol of dramatic downfalls, proving that behind the walls of Brooklyn’s detention facility, previous status matters little compared to the day-to-day reality of confinement where kindness, even from unexpected sources, becomes a valued currency.