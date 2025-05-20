‘Disrespectful’: Former President Pulled Into Diddy Firestorm After Ex-Assistant’s Shocking Claim the Mogul Carried Party Favors with Barack Obama’s Face on Them

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ alleged affinity for narcotics and partying has created scandalous buzz about a former president.

Combs, 55, is currently on day 7 of his federal trial for racketeering and sex crimes charges.

During week 2 of testimony, the court heard from his former personal assistant, David James, who revealed details about the New Yorker’s rumored substance addiction.

James, who worked for the mogul between 2007 and 2009, told prosecutors that one of his duties was to maintain a supply of medications for Diddy. At any given time, he had as many as 25 to 30 bottles of pills.

Barack Obama’s name was salacious mentioned during week two of Diddy’s trial following claims from Diddy’s former assistant. (Photos by Spencer Platt/Getty Images; Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean “Diddy” Combs)

“There were various pills, but one was in the form of a former president’s face. … President Obama,” he alleged about Barack Obama-themed ecstasy tablets in court on May 20.

Other medications included over-the-counter pain relievers like Advil and Tylenol. “He had water pills to help him lose weight. He had Viagra in there. Some pills to help increase his sperm count. He had ecstasy and Percocet in there as well,” said David on the witness stand about the toiletry bag he kept on hand.

Mention of Obama’s name in the trial is warped into the tales of sinister freak-offs, drug-fueled sex marathons between the disgraced music executive, singer Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, and sex workers. The Democratic political figure is not accused of participating in the nefarious allegations launched against Diddy.

UPDATE: Diddy the Diddler



Diddy Trial Today Revealed Obama-Shaped Ecstasy Pills in Testimony



The testimony was given by David James, who was Sean "Diddy" Combs' former personal assistant and sometimes drug mule. https://t.co/dveSf4uNoe pic.twitter.com/BJTBS8vxyM — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) May 20, 2025

The latest details were met with an outpouring of reactions online. For starters, one person remarked, “Drugs with the former President’s face on them. Not a fan of Obama but that’s actually disrespectful in my opinion.”

Several others shared similar sentiments about the Obama-shaped pills.

A second person quipped, “Obama had absolutely nothing to do with this, smdh.”

Thirdly, an individual wrote, “What a way to memorialize someone who was allegedly regarded as an inspiration for P0C to have risen to such a place of honor. Drugs with his image. Trash. Just gutter, ghetto trash.”

Referring to specific headlines in the news another added, “It’s highly misleading to say former President Obama was “dragged into Diddy scandal” when his name was merely mentioned for sensational purposes as part of this guy’s testimony.”

FLASHBACK: Obama expressed strong appreciation for Diddy in the past.



"When you wanna be the President of the United States, you call your man, call MTV," Diddy told Obama over 20 years ago.



Summer 2004 pic.twitter.com/e6bGljVFPY — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) May 15, 2025

Diddy notoriously rallied support for the then-Illinois senator in 2004. When the two men crossed paths that year, Obama praised Diddy for being a “motivating force for young people all across the country. Your music moves people. You’re a trendsetter.”

“But part of what we’re trying to do is to make sure we’re setting a trend in terms of political participation,” the future president added.

The author of “A Promised Land” was also the subject of the “All About the Benjamins” rapper’s “Vote or Die” campaign in 2008, which motivated Black voters to get to the polls. His support of the politician continued during his reelection efforts in 2012.

Cassie Ventura sat on the witness stand during the first few days of Diddy’s trial, followed by former Danity Kane and Dirty Money singer Dawn Richards, who confirmed some accounts of Cassie’s abuse at the hands of Diddy. A federal agent, a male exotic dancer as well as Cassie’s former best friend of 17 years, Kerry Morgan, also took the stand.

On May 20, Regina Ventura, Cassie’s mom also testified that she took out a loan and wired Diddy $20K after he threatened to release a sex tape of her daughter over Cassie’s alleged relationship with rapper Kid Cudi.

