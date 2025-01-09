‘We Ain’t Forgot’: Ashton Kutcher’s Good Deed to Help L.A. Wildfire Victims Sparks Unexpected Backlash

Ashton Kutcher’s attempt to help stop the spread of the Southern California wildfires was met with mixed reactions as his association with hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs took center stage again.

According to NPR, 29,000 acres in Los Angeles County have already burned from the massive disaster. At least five people have died and more than 130,000 people have been ordered to evacuate.

TMZ reports Kutcher, 46, took it upon himself to help a neighbor in the Pacific Palisades fight against the out-of-control flames. The “That ’70s Show” star reportedly used a garden hose to water his friend’s plants to help make them less flammable.

Ashton Kutcher’s longtime friendship with accused sex trafficker Diddy continues to loom over the former “Punk’d” host. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

A supporter of the A-Grade Investments venture capital firm co-founder praised him on the app, writing, “He’s so sweet for this! What an amazing heart,” in response to images of a masked Kutcher being a “good Samaritan.”

Backgrid uploaded photos to Instagram and X. However, the fire-fighting intentions of the former “Punk’d” show host were met with skepticism as some called it a calculated public relations stunt despite Kutcher’s obvious self-interest in preventing homes near his from going up in smoke.

“Calling Backgrid to get photos of you helping?? Yikes,” someone wrote in the Instagram comment section. A second person offered, “PR team working overtime.”

A third critic declared, “Stop with the propaganda, we know he’s not a good guy.”

However, several people also referred to Kutcher’s longtime personal relationship with Combs. One commenter suggested, “Lock him up with Diddy!”

Another said, “We ain’t forgot what you are bud.”

In Sept. 2024, the Southern District of New York charged Combs, 55, with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The “Bad Boy for Life” rapper was accused of leading a criminal enterprise that included engaging in crimes such as forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.

Diddy pled not guilty to all charges in the federal case. The Bad Boy Entertainment record executive is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn without bail.

If convicted of the most serious charge of racketeering conspiracy, Diddy could face a maximum sentence of life in prison. His trial is scheduled to begin on May 5, 2025.

Prosecutors also alleged that Diddy hosted “freak offs” parties where supposedly video recordings of physical and sexual abuse of male and female sex workers took place.

Kutcher’s name has been mentioned as one of the many celebrity associates who attended Diddy’s parties over the years, including Leonardo DiCaprio. And despite the conspiracy theories connected to his longtime close friend, Ashton has not been charged with any crimes.

A September 2024 article by the Daily Mail claimed Kutcher was “terrified” that Diddy could turn on anyone to avoid the serious consequences of the sex trafficking case.

“Ashton absolutely regrets his friendship with Diddy considering what has happened,’” a supposed source told the outlet. “He feels lied to, betrayed, taken for granted, and manipulated.”

Combs and Kutcher initially bonded during the making of the “Punk’d” series for MTV in the early 2000s. The two have presented awards together and made appearances on late-night television.

Kutcher discussed how he became “fast friends” with Diddy on a 2019 episode of the “Hot Ones” talk show.

“Well, I’ve got a lot I can’t tell,” Kutcher told “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans when asked to share a story about Diddy’s infamous celeb-filled white parties.

The star of the “Dude, Where’s My Car?” comedy movie also talked about how he and Diddy would watch football and go on runs together.

“We finish out the run and then he was so upset over the fact that he got skunked on this run that he decided he would run the New York Marathon,” Kutcher disclosed.

The two men were known to hit the party scene. In 2010, Combs wrote a TIME 100 article about Kutcher where he explained why their boys’ night out fun had to end.

“For a while, with Jamie Foxx, we were a rat pack, hanging out, going to clubs,” Diddy recalled.

Diddy added, “I remember one night [Kutcher] was with Demi, maybe for the first time, and a couple of weeks later he called to tell me he was in love. That was the end of our clubbing.”

Kutcher was married to “G.I. Jane” actress Demi Moore at the time.

That 2010 Time write-up also featured Diddy acknowledging he and Kutcher were very much still friends, proclaiming, “We are yin and yang.”

Kutcher’s connection to the accused sex trafficker became a major talking point online again thanks to a recent interview with Diddy’s ex-bodyguard, Eugene “Big Gene” Deal.

Big Gene sat down with the “Anything Goes With James English” podcast. English questioned the “My World of Bodyguarding a Hip-Hop Star” author about Kutcher and Diddy.

According to Big Gene, Diddy was supportive of Kutcher cheating on his then-wife, Moore, with his “Just Married” co-star Brittany Murphy, who he publicly dated for five months from 2002 to 2003.

Moore and Kutcher wed in Sept. 2005. Kutcher filed for divorce in December 2012, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce was finalized in November 2013.