‘He Was Right’: Fans Rush to Defend Killer Mike After His Curry Marriage Joke Apology, Claiming He Never Needed to Say Sorry in the First Place

Grammy-winning Atlanta rapper Killer Mike has had a change of heart following his comments about Stephen Curry‘s wife, Ayesha Curry.

The 50-year-old called Ayesha was an “embarrassment” to the NBA star for once saying she got less attention from other men since marrying Stephen.

Normally, Curry ignores the critics, but this time he spoke up for his spouse, writing, “Naaaaa not you, Mike. I’m cool staying silent and letting these other clowns have their moment!” telling him to “stay in your lane.”

Now, Killer Mike says his words were taken out of context after facing backlash online.

Killer Mike apologizes to Stephen and Ayesha Curry on “Club Shay Shay.” (Photos: YouTube/Club Shay Shay; @stephencurry30/Instagram)

During his Oct. 1 appearance on “Club Shay Shay,” host Shannon Sharpe asked Killer Mike about what he said about the NBA baller’s wife and offered an apology.

The rapper looked directly into the camera and said, “Steph Curry. Ayesha Curry. Boy, my wife cussed me out. My oldest daughter called me. My youngest daughter called me. My homeboys that played in the NBA called me. And I realized maybe I shouldn’t smoke marijuana and get online.”

He said he intended for his message to tell the artist and comedian, Bookie Woodz, who shared the original video about Ayesha that he responded to. Killer Mike’s apology was quite lengthy, leaving some to ponder if he’d consumed the substance again before the interview, but it was also heartfelt.

“I was trying to say to the comedian, ‘Go easy on Steph.’ And I just typed something stupid,” he explained. “My home girl Tezlyn Figaro, man, our political fighter and activist. She said, ‘Bro, you don’t understand how this could be misread.’ And I read it and I said, ‘Damn.'”

The “High & Holy” rapper continued his apology by noting that the late Kobe Bryant told him to follow Curry on social media, and he went off on a tangent about the Golden Warriors player playing the Atlanta Hawks.

“So Steph, let me say, man, since my favorite player ever turned me on to you, Kobe Bryant. Kobe being Bryant told me you would got to follow. You’ve heard this story before, you have been my guy. The only time I don’t cheer for you is when you playing against the Hawks, ‘cuz the Hawks are my guys. Shouts out to Ice Trey.”

After he finished his tangent about basketball, he gave his apology, and it was sincere.

“I apologize for my statement being misconstrued. Iwas just stoned up trying to make a joke out of what’s on that. It wasn’t my damn business, like my wife said. So I’m sorry, y’all,” he concluded his apology.

Sharpe then noted that Killer Mike doesn’t usually get “delve into other people’s affairs,” prompting the rapper to exclaim, “High, man. High! Stoned, man.”

He also credited Curry for standing up for his wife before apologizing again.

After Killer Mike’s apology hit Instagram, some fans sided with him, saying “he was right” to call out Mrs. Curry.

“Nah, you were right man! She was Ayesha Jada Pinkett Smith Curry,” wrote one. “Don’t apologize OG, Ayesha been tryna be seen,” added another.

Other fans appreciated Killer Mike’s apology and said that he did the right thing.

“Grown Men Apologize and hold themselves accountable,” wrote one fan. “Much Respect.”

“Love how he publicly apologized,” added another. “Always said my apology should be as loud as the disrespect.”

One fan wrote. “This is how it’s done!!”

Another fan aptly noted, “Because the choice to mind your business about other people business is always there.”

After seeing the interview, Figaro chimed in and confirmed her conversation with the rapper.

“And DID,” she wrote with several laughing-crying emojis. “I called @killermike and his wife @shaybigga too. @killermike had me up there explaining his side to @lorenlorosa and @cthagod on @breakfastclubam. It take a whole team (NBA team) to advocate.”















