‘Lunatic!’: Trump Goes Into Full Tantrum Mode, Demands Courts Step in After Big Loss, But His Own Words Are Being Blamed for Handing Dems the Win

This week, Virginia approved a redistricting plan that could help Democrats pick up seats in Congress, but President Donald Trump is not accepting the result quietly.

After initially appearing to boost the opposition during a tele rally with House Speaker Mike Johnson the day before the vote, Trump erupted the following day with a lengthy claim that the election had been “rigged.”

U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions while departing the White House. (Getty Images)

“A RIGGED ELECTION TOOK PLACE LAST NIGHT IN THE GREAT COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA!” Trump wrote, alleging that Republicans were winning “all day long” until a late “Mail In Ballot Drop” handed Democrats what he called a “Crooked Victory.” He also claimed the referendum language was “purposefully unintelligible and deceptive,” adding that even he “had no idea what the hell they were talking about.”

Trump ended by suggesting the courts should intervene, calling the outcome a “travesty of ‘Justice.’”

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The outburst came just one day after Trump joined a tele rally urging Virginians to reject the redistricting measure, but in doing so, he unintentionally echoed the core argument of its supporters.

“If the Democrats get these additional seats, they’re going to be making changes at the federal level,” Trump warned during the call.

That message was quickly seized on by Democrats and voting rights groups as an endorsement of their position. Former Vice President Kamala Harris reshared the clip, while Rep. Ted Lieu responded sarcastically, “I approve this message by Trump.”

I approve this message by trump. https://t.co/qXLEQ8oIle — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 21, 2026

With the referendum passing on April 21, the new map could allow Democrats to gain as many as four additional House seats, which is significant in a chamber currently controlled by Republicans by a narrow 217 to 213 margin.

The Virginia measure allows state officials to bypass the existing redistricting commission and implement new districts ahead of the midterms, though the state Supreme Court is still reviewing whether the plan is legal.

The broader redistricting fight has been escalating nationwide. Trump himself pushed similar efforts in Texas last year to benefit Republicans, prompting Democratic led states like California to counter with their own map changes.

Now, with Virginia joining the fray and Trump openly contesting the outcome, the battle over congressional maps is likely far from over.

Many social media users accused Trump of having a temper tantrum.

“Preview of the histrionics we will see after midterm elections,” one X user said.

“Trump has a mental problem,” one person wrote. He always has had one.. The dementia is just pulling it to the surface more. This IS not JUST an old person ranting and raving either….Trump is a ego driven, greedy, lunatic sadist. Period.