‘Looks Like He Punched a Wall’: White House Rushes to Shut Down Rumors About Trump’s Swollen Face and Strange Discoloration as Fans Zoom In on New Photos

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stepped in to address zoomed in footage of Donald Trump’s bruised and swollen appearance, which has fans speculating and forming odd theories about the President.

Images from earlier this week show Trump watching the championship match between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain from a private box at MetLife Stadium.

As he sat, his pant legs crept up, revealing what appeared to be noticeably swollen ankles while seated by first lady Melania Trump, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, and Infantino’s wife, Leena Al Ashqar.

White House Issues statement after Donald Trump’s recent appearances raise red flags and suspicious theories about his health. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, July 16, progressive political YouTuber and podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen reposted another unusual video of Trump with nothing but an emoji in the comments. He used a yellow expression emoji featuring a suspicious look on its face with one eyebrow raised.

Trump can be seen speaking to the media outside, while preparing to board the Marine One at the White House when one cameraman filming him zoomed in on just his hand for nearly a full 20 seconds.

A specific area appeared more yellowish than the rest of his hand, with many suggesting he was hiding some sort of scar that appears to be covered by a band-aid matching his skin tone. Back in February, the same hand was seen with a bruise during Trump’s meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Though his wife Melania is nowhere to be found in this clip, she became the center of many fan theories for how the mark ended up on the outside of his palm.

One person said, “That’s from Melania repeatedly slapping his hand away,” fueling the rumored theory that she actually despises him.

Some fans had other thoughts that his health was the true reason behind his bruised hand and swollen appearance.

“This looks like it’s to cover up bruising from an IV placed in his hand,” said one person, while another asked, “What could be the reason for the swollen ankles?”

A third observer said, “Kinda looks like he punched a wall.”

Several others said it was makeup, including one who wrote, “That’s the spot they test the concealer on before applying it to his face to ensure it is 20 shades oranger then the rest of his body.”

“Oh yeah because the Biden administration never covered up any serious health concerns. This looks completely normal for him btw,” wrote a fifth person.

Trump’s Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt finally answered the media’s burning questions on Thursday July 17.

She started by revealing a diagnosis that the president received after he noticed swelling in his legs. Images of Trump drew concern when fans noticed that his legs were swollen during his attendance at the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this week. The reason for that, Leavitt says is chronic venous insufficiency. “mild swelling in his lower legs

Swollen ankles at the World Cup

Bruised hand at today’s press availability.



Is the Trump administration hiding the President’s health?



Where is @jaketapper? pic.twitter.com/SRo0bpJReK — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) July 15, 2025

“The president underwent a comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies. Bilateral lower extremity venous Doppler ultrasounds were performed, and reformed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70.”

She noted Trump went through further testing and “all results were within normal limits.” Regarding his hand, Leavitt claimed it was a result of “frequent hand shaking” and taking aspirin.

John Hopkins said this takes place when the veins in an individual’s legs don’t allow blood to flow back up to the heart, but Leavitt denied so.

As for his hand, she said, “This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.”