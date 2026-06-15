‘OMG, That’s Cold’: Trump’s Lavish 80th Birthday Bash Took a Turn When Critics Crashed the Party Bearing One Unwanted Gift After Another

The world has had its eyes on President Donald Trump lately.

Some are watching how the United States prepares for the World Cup and other global events.

Others are focused on the economy, watching grocery bills, housing costs, and gas prices.

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 7: In an aerial view from the Washington Monument, preparations continue for the Ultimate Fighting Championship Freedom 250 event on the White House South Lawn on June 07, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump is hosting a series of fighting matches on the South Lawn on Flag Day and his 80th birthday, June 14, which the White House is calling “a once-in-a-generation celebration of the American fighting spirit.” (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images)

Many have been looking ahead to the nation’s 250th anniversary and how America plans to celebrate its break from Great Britain.

Because Trump tends to make every major moment about himself, plenty of people were also watching how he spent his birthday week.

The president turned 80 on June 14, making him only the second sitting president in American history to serve as an octogenarian.

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Yet despite a milestone many presidents never lived to see, Trump admitted he wasn’t thrilled about it.

“You don’t have to wish me happy birthday because I’m not happy about that birthday that I’m having,” Trump told Dr. Mehmet Oz during a June 11 meeting in the Oval Office.

“It’s not a number I like,” the octogenarian added.

Still, Trump wasn’t about to let the milestone slip by quietly. Instead, he marked it with a massive $60 million UFC event tied to Flag Day and the 250th anniversary festivities, transforming the White House grounds into a temporary fight arena.

The spectacle landed at a profitable moment for the UFC. According to Forbes, in 2025, TKO Group Holdings secured a seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights deal with Paramount, which owns UFC and WWE. UFC President Dana White remains one of Trump’s closest political allies.

The payday brought renewed scrutiny to fighter pay. Critics have long argued UFC fighters take home a smaller share of revenue than athletes in other major sports.

That debate resurfaced after World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency company linked to the Trump family, sponsored a special $250,000 bonus pool for winning fighters, according to The Guardian.

But one of the loudest interruptions to Trump’s birthday celebration came from late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who crashed the occasion with a mocking message and image that quickly went viral.

Rather than offering a traditional birthday greeting, Kimmel posted a mocking message accompanied by a crude sketch.

“Happy 80th Donald! A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday and may every day be another wonderful secret,” he wrote, posting a rudimentary pic of the president’s body to complete the allusion to the birthday card Trump is alleged to have sent to Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday.

“Jimmy Kimmel understood the assignment. Wishing Trump many more ‘wonderful secrets’ to celebrate,” one person tweeted. Another added, “My wish for Agent Orange is may every day be another wonderful indictment.” Another person chimed in “OMG…That’s a cold shot.”

The Democratic Party’s official X account also joined the birthday pile-on, posting a collage of photos that appeared to show Trump dozing off during various public events.

The account used the images to mock the president’s milestone birthday, turning one of his most persistent criticisms of political rivals back on him.

America deserves a retirement party too😂 pic.twitter.com/15VCqi2y1a — 🆇 Q𝘂𝗲𝗲𝐧 (@Leo_Knock) June 14, 2026

“America deserves a retirement party too,” one commenter wrote.

Not to be outdone, California Gov. Gavin Newsom added his own birthday jab by sharing an AI-generated image of Trump behind the Resolute Desk in a tiny birthday hat, surrounded by symbolism: a box labeled “Epstein Files,” cash, a golf bag, an airplane, and a mock nuclear launch button.

“80 YEARS OLD. Happy Birthday, Mr. President,” Newsom wrote.

How come the last president managed to celebrate his 80th birthday without tearing up the White House lawn? pic.twitter.com/y7WfHQNdi7 — SayMay (@saymaysmith) June 14, 2026

Others compared it to Joe Biden’s birthdays.

“How come the last president managed to celebrate his 80th birthday without tearing up the White House lawn?” one user asked, posting a family photo of Biden.

Perhaps the most ironic birthday gift came from Washington itself.

Just days before Trump’s birthday, a federal judge ruled that efforts to rename the Kennedy Center after him were unlawful, forcing officials to strip his name from signs, websites, brochures, and letterhead. Workers were required to have their names removed by his birthday.

The move hit a legal wall. After allies approved adding Trump’s name to the center, critics, including the Congressional Black Caucus and Rep. Joyce Beatty, challenged it. A judge ruled only Congress can rename it, forcing crews to remove the signage before his birthday.

The moment stood in contrast to last year. On June 14, 2025, Trump marked his 79th birthday with a military parade featuring more than 6,000 troops, tanks, and aircraft, at a reported cost of $25 million to $45 million.

The cake might have been bigger. The party louder. The fights dominated headlines. But none of it stopped critics from fixating on one number: Eighty.

Trump spent the week trying to project strength, landing a UFC event on the White House lawn, birthday wishes from allies, and another news cycle bent in his direction. What he also got were memes, a court loss, and reminders that age catches up with everyone.

Welcome to eighth floor.