‘He Walked Right Into That’: Trump Tried to Embarrass Gavin Newsom But Ended Up Humiliating Himself and the Irony Left Everyone Shaking Their Heads

California Governor Gavin Newsom continues to troll Donald Trump on social media, and people are eating it up with delight. The latest troll has the governor clapping back after the POTUS called Newsom “incompetent” and said he had “some strange hand action” during a White House cabinet meeting on Aug. 26.

“You have an incompetent governor in, in, uh, California, Gavin,” he stammered. “He’s in — I know him very well. He’s incompetent. He’s a nice guy. Looks good. Hi everybody. How you doing? He’s got some strange hand action going. I don’t know what the h*ll is his problem,” he continued. “Sort of it’s a little weird to be honest. It’s a little something shaky going on there.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent social media mockery of Donald Trump recently went to the next level after the president made a comment about Newsom’s hands. (Photos: Sean Rayford/Getty Images, Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Gavin responded on X on Aug. 27, and he had a message for Trump. The governor shared a video of Trump’s cabinet meeting with the caption, “You really want to have the conversation about hands?”

He also posted to his official account and wrote in Trump’s all-caps style. “WOW !! PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS ABOUT ME, GAVIN C. NEWSOM: ‘HE’S A NICE GUY, LOOKS GOOD.’ THANK YOU FOR THE KIND WORDS, LITTLE HANDS. EVERYONE SEEMS TO BE TALKING ABOUT ME (AMERICA’S FAVORITE GOVERNOR!). —GCN.”

You really want to have the conversation about hands? https://t.co/Vjtdjy78J0 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 26, 2025

Whether Gavin was referencing the large bruise seen on Trump‘s hand or implying something about men who have little hands, X users were impressed.

One user wrote, “Not little hands. I appreciate this daily- keep going.”

A second person said, “He walked right into that one.”

WOW !! PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS ABOUT ME, GAVIN C. NEWSOM: “HE’S A NICE GUY, LOOKS GOOD.” THANK YOU FOR THE KIND WORDS, LITTLE HANDS. EVERYONE SEEMS TO BE TALKING ABOUT ME (AMERICA’S FAVORITE GOVERNOR!). —GCN pic.twitter.com/s8UdroiPRK — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 26, 2025

Another joked, “THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.”

One user replied, “Newsom is the only democrat that can go toe to toe with the Trump republicans and his posts are funny and engaging.”

Others noted MAGA followers’ angst about the post.

“This is hilarious,” added another. “I’m loving it. Conservatives missing the point is perfection.”

“They never will get it, but you deserve a Nobel Peace Prize for this, Governor.” added another.

Trump has not yet responded to Newsom’s LATEST TROLLING, but we’re sure he will eventually.