‘Disastrous’: Fox News Humiliates Trump with a Video So Brutal Even His Fans Started Laughing, and Now He’s Calling His Own Embarrassment a Triumph

President Donald Trump has spent more than three months insisting that a peace deal with Iran was just days away, repeatedly declaring that negotiations were in their “final throes” while critics mocked him for moving the goalposts almost every week.

Now, after months of delays, contradictions, and public skepticism, Trump finally has something he can point to: a framework agreement between the United States and Iran that extends the ceasefire for 60 days and sets the stage for nuclear negotiations.

But instead of silencing his critics, the breakthrough is fueling a new round of ridicule because it arrived only after Trump spent weeks making nearly identical promises that never materialized.

President Donald Trump pats himself on the back again after he hosts the “Clean Beautiful Coal” event at the White House. Photo credit: Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images; Scott Olson/Getty Images

Even some of Trump’s fiercest MAGA supporters, and what critics call his propaganda network, Fox News, spent days mocking what they described as his ongoing TACO moment, challenging his constant assertions of an imminent peace agreement with a humiliating video montage.

Guest host John Roberts played the clip on Fox News, highlighting Trump’s repeated predictions that a deal was always just around the corner.

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Roberts pointed out that Trump had been bragging about “this elusive deal” for months, even as he continued claiming Iran was “on the ropes.”

The video begins with Trump proclaiming on March 31, “Two or three weeks, we leave,” around the same time Washington and Tehran reached a fragile ceasefire in the war Trump launched alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Feb. 28.

The montage continues through April and May, showing Trump repeatedly insisting the conflict was nearly over and that a peace agreement was imminent.

The video then jumps into June, where Trump once again promises the war would end “in two or three days” and says negotiations are in their “final throes.”

After the clip ended, Roberts noted one thing seemed obvious.

“That’s nine weeks of, ‘We’re close to a deal.’ At some point, you’ve got to acknowledge it’s not happening,” he said.

Fox News chief political analyst Britt Hume largely agreed while suggesting Trump may have been speaking to multiple audiences at the same time.

“He’s dealing with the Iranians and telling the American public and consumers and the owners of stocks that we’re close to a deal in the hope perhaps that will calm the petroleum markets,” Hume said.

“At the same time, of course, he says we’re ready to attack at any time, and they dare not fool with us,” he added. “So, I think it’s a bit of a mystery here as to exactly where we are.”

The Fox segment aired shortly after CNN reported that Trump had publicly claimed dozens of times that the war with Iran was on the verge of ending.

Social media users piled on, accusing Trump of dragging out the conflict while pretending peace was always just days away.

“To me it looks like Trump is not working on finding a solution to this disastrous and costly war of his, but instead escalating and possibly expanding the war,” one Daily Beast reader wrote.

Another added: “He doesn’t know what to do with something that’s actually consequential.”

An X user summed up the mood this way: “Even Fox News is calling out Trump for all the times Trump said he had a ‘Peace Deal’ with Iran.”

Then came a dramatic development.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced Sunday that the United States and Iran had agreed to a framework extending their ceasefire for 60 days while both sides negotiate unresolved nuclear issues.

Under the memorandum of understanding, Iran is expected to reopen the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz while the United States lifts its naval blockade. The agreement would also launch talks over Iran’s uranium enrichment program, sanctions relief, and frozen Iranian assets.

The Strait of Hormuz handled roughly 20 percent of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments before the war, making the agreement potentially significant for global energy markets.

The deal still faces hurdles. Officials say mine-clearing operations, infrastructure repairs, and security guarantees may delay a full reopening of the waterway.

A formal signing ceremony is expected Friday in Switzerland.

Trump quickly celebrated the announcement on Truth Social.

“The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all!” Trump wrote. “Ships of the World, start your engines.”

Iranian officials also confirmed that the text of the memorandum had been finalized and said negotiations over a permanent agreement would begin once both sides fulfill their initial commitments.

Still, critics noted that Trump’s triumphant declaration sounded remarkably similar to dozens of earlier announcements that never produced a final agreement.

That lingering skepticism remains one of the biggest challenges facing the White House.

After all, Trump spent months promising that peace was only “two or three days” away. Now that negotiators finally have a framework in hand, even some of his supporters are asking the same question Fox News raised weeks ago: Is this actually the deal, or just another countdown clock waiting to be reset?