‘Stick to Your Discounted Crotch’: Rihanna Goes Off on ‘Karens’ Blasting the Singer’s Political Post, Critics Say She Should ‘Stick to Music’

Barbadian recording artist Rihanna, 36, did not hold back when addressing trolls in the comment section of an Instagram post about politics.

The nine-time Grammy Award winner’s joke about the 2024 United States presidential election ignited a firestorm that led to her clapping back at several commenters.

Rihanna went on a warpath in her Instagram comment section against conservatives who told her to stay out of politics. (Photos: badgalriri/Instagram)

“POV: me trying to sneak into the polls with my son’s passport. #votecauseicant,” Rihanna wrote over a video of her riding in a vehicle.

The “Good Girl Gone Bad” singer has two American-born sons with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, 36. RZA Mayers was born on May 13, 2022, and Riot Mayers was born on Aug. 1, 2023.

In addition, she captioned her Instagram post, “When protecting p—— and firing p—— can happen all in one vote. #votecauseicant #TanSuitSeason.” RiRi mentioning vaginas in her caption appeared to be a statement about the fight over abortion rights in America.

Former President Donald Trump, 78, has repeatedly taken credit for appointing three Supreme Court justices who helped reverse Roe v. Wade. That landmark 1973 decision ruled abortion was a constitutionally protected right in the United States.

“After 50 years of failure, with nobody coming even close, I was able to kill Roe v. Wade, much to the ‘shock’ of everyone,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social media platform in May 2023.

The MAGA leader added, “Without me, there would be no 6 weeks, 10 weeks, 15 weeks, or whatever is finally agreed to. Without me, the Pro-Life movement would have just kept losing. Thank you President TRUMP!!!”

Rihanna’s lighthearted way of encouraging her followers to cast a vote in the 2024 election became a serious topic as conservatives slammed the “Umbrella” hitmaker for her political views.

“Illegal voting is a crime. Maybe she should be arrested for trying,” one person commented. The Fenty Beauty founder fired back, “Shut up Karen.”

Rihanna claps back at online trolls after the Bajan music superstar calls on her Instagram followers to vote in the 2024 United States election. (Photos: badgalriri/Instagram)

When another person claimed the issue of abortion was “nowhere near as important as y’all are making it seem,” Rihanna responded, “You’re f—–. And so is the America you dream of. Hope you don’t have to find out the hard way.”

The “Ocean’s 8” star also had choice words for a critic claiming the billionaire singer was misguiding her fans that she should stick to “stick to music sis.”

In response, the Barbados-born businesswoman asked, “Where were you on Jan. 6 sis? Stick to your discounted crotch. We out here fighting for its rights!”

Rihanna was referring to a mob of Trump supporters storming the United States Capitol Building. The Jan. 6 Capitol attack was allegedly part of Trump’s failed coup plan to overturn the 2020 election after losing to Democrat Joe Biden by 306 Electoral College votes to 232.

Trump currently faces a federal criminal case for his alleged involvement in efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss that led to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. He pleaded not guilty to the conspiracy and obstruction charges.

On Jan 6, Trump's violent mob attempted a coup at the US Capitol, resulting in several deaths and hundreds of injured police officers — here's the timeline of how that day erupted into full-blown anarchy pic.twitter.com/P9uYlf0aR0 — KT "Special CIA Operation" (@KremlinTrolls) November 5, 2024

The state of Georgia also indicted the former host of “The Apprentice” on 13 felony counts, including violating the RICO statute, for what prosecutors say were his attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

Additionally, 18 alleged co-conspirators were charged in the Georgia RICO case. Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges. Four defendants pled guilty and agreed to cooperate with the prosecution.

The presidential contest between Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris is coming down to the wire on Election Day, Nov. 5, as recent national opinion polls have the race in a virtual tie.

Rihanna joins a list of celebrities that have announced their support for VP Harris, 60, being inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States on Jan. 20, 2025.

Harris also secured the backing of musicians such as Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Cardi B, Common, Eminem, Fat Joe, GloRilla, John Legend, Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Queen Latifah, Taylor Swift, and Usher.

Donald Trump’s music-based endorsers include rappers 6ix9ine, Anuel AA, Lil Pump, and Waka Flocka Flame as well as singers Billy Ray Cyrus, Justin Moore, Ted Nugent, and Kid Rock.