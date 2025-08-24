‘Denzel Finna Get Somebody In Trouble’: Fans Say Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky Look Too Much Alike, and Even Denzel Can’t Resist the Joke

Years ago, no one probably would’ve predicted that A$AP Rocky and Denzel Washington would be cast in the same movie.

Despite having done no previous work together in the past, there was one reason that their names were brought up randomly in the same conversation. Some people noticed that the two stars share a commonality – their facial features. For years, the “Fashion Killa” rapper’s and “The Equalizer” star’s photos have been placed together in fan-made posts to highlight their striking resemblance. Now since being cast in a Spike Lee-directed film together, Rocky shared in an Aug. 22 interview that the previous chatter about him and Washington is nothing new to him.

A$AP Rocky claims his mother would tell him he looked like Denzel Washington growing up. (Photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images) (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

During a press run for their film “Highest 2 Lowest” Rocky, Washington, and Lee sat for an “Epic Conversation” with GQ. About three and a half minutes in, Lee asks Rocky if he was intimidated to be working on screen with a master of acting like Washington.

Without hesitation, the Harlem native said, “Hell no, I was just fanned out.”

When Lee asked him to elaborate, he said, “My whole life, my mother gassed me up and told me I look like this man.”

Jokingly, Lee added, “If you had a penny for anytime they said you look like Denzel —”

But before he could finish, Rocky said, “I’ll be a trillionaire,” sparking laughter from both Lee and Washington.

“I swear to God man,” Rocky insisted. “I swear to God. No bullsh-t.”

Washington, joining in on the banter, looked directly into the camera and said, “So mom, should we tell him?”

At that point, it was Rocky’s turn to chuckle. He and Washington both hopped out of their seats. Rocky clapped his hands and ran off camera, while Washington returned to his chair and kicked up his legs.

In between the laughter, Lee reflected on a moment when they were filming where Rocky says, “You know they say you might be my pops.” Lee reminded Washington what his response was after stating he couldn’t remember.

“You gave the implication that it might’ve happened,” Lee said laughing. “That he might’ve been your son.”

Fans responded on GQ’s Instagram post of the moment.

One person said, “Honestly Denzel in his prime, I could see Rocky playing his brother or son. There’s some similarities actually in the smile and nose shape, and complexion.”

Someone else joking about their possible kinship commented, “Father and son for sure.”

A third said, “Denzel finna get somebody in trouble!!!!”

A fourth person wrote, “Looking like him more than his own kids is WILD AF.”

Washington has four children with his wife Pauletta Washington, whom he’s been married to since 1983.

They have 41-year-old John David Washington, Katia Washington, 38, and 34-year-old twins Malcolm and Olivia Washington.

Some of the comparisons that Rocky and Washington have gotten date back to 2017. More posts began to surface in 2023 and 2024.

As it turns out, Lee was aware of the comparisons as well.

On the podcast, “7PM in Brooklyn,” he said, “What’s funny is that, I was looking at Instagram four or five years ago, and people were saying that A$AP looked like he’s Denzel’s son.”

“Everybody says that. And then, in the film we used that,” he said.

Singing Rocky’s praises, he said, “A$AP, man he fire. I mean there’s some scenes with him and D head to head. He ain’t backing up.”

“So very, very happy with the way the film turned out and looking forward to share it with the world.”

“Highest 2 Lowest” is a reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 Japanese film “High and Low.” It tells the story of a music mogul (Washington) whose son gets kidnapped by Rocky’s character in a ransom plot.

The film was released on Aug. 15.