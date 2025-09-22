‘Ridiculous Amount of Padding Back There’: All Eyes on Trump’s ‘Diaper’ as Fans Zoom In After Kirk’s Widow’s Hand Accidentally Gets Stuck During Hug

President Donald Trump, 79, was among the tens of thousands who gathered in Arizona for the televised memorial of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. But it wasn’t just his presence that drew attention.

Footage of Trump’s embrace of Kirk’s widow sparked a frenzy online, with many questioning why he seemed more affectionate with her than with Melania and what has people zooming in on his backside.

Donald Trump’s embrace with Charlie Kirk’s widow sparks conversation. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Kirk was fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University on September 10. The co-founder of Turning Point USA, a political organization, passed away at the age of 31.

On September 21, Turning Point USA organized a public memorial for Kirk inside Arizona’s State Farm Stadium, where Trump addressed the Glendale crowd by offering a controversial eulogy for the late father of two children.

At one point, Trump kissed and hugged Kirk’s widow tightly while on stage. Footage of him consoling Erika Kirk, 36, as “America the Beautiful” played over the stadium’s loudspeakers quickly sparked online debate, with many noting she held Trump for what felt like far too long.

In another video angle captured on X with the caption, “Ericka Kirk accidentally grabs Trump by his diaper, and very quickly moves her hand. (I think she had to have it amputated),” Kirk’s hand appears to get caught behind Trump after she leaned in for a hug.

“She obviously felt the padding?” said one person. Sharing a similar sentiment, another wrote, ‘lol, no wonder he looked visibly uncomfortable and pulled away whenever she would try to snuggle in.”

A third noted, “There is a ridiculous amount of padding back there for it to not be a diaper. I realize Trump is fat, but that sure as [hell] looks like a diaper outline.”

Fans also noticed Trump was a more affection than he’s been with his own wife, first lady Melania Trump, who was nowhere to be found.

“He don’t even show his wife that much affection. What’s going on here? Lol,” someone on the Threads social media platform posted, referring to Trump’s 55-year-old spouse.

A similar reply read, “More action than he’s gotten from his wife in years.”

@newsweek Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, embraced President Donald Trump during the memorial service in Glendale, Arizona. newsweek erikakirk charliekirk donaldtrump ♬ original sound – Newsweek – Newsweek

Speculation about the actual state of the president and the first lady’s marriage but intensified during Trump’s introduction into the political scene in 2015. Those rumors have remained attached to the couple into Trump’s second term in the White House, which began in January.

Eagle-eyed observers constantly zero in on the oftentimes very noticeable awkwardness such as moments, where Melania hesitated to kiss Trump or hold his hand during public outings. More recently, their stilted chemistry was on display when they arrived in the United Kingdom for a state visit on September 16.

Reports that the pair slept in separate rooms during their stay at England’s Windsor Castle during their trip to the U.K. following claims about their separate rooms at the White House, further ignited gossip fodder about the true nature of their relationship.

When the New York Post shared a photo of its front page showing Trump hugging Erika on Instagram, the comment section quickly filled with clashing reactions.

“They turned it into a political show. And she (the wife) allowed them to do it. It’s truly embarrassing. I felt sorry for her husband,” one person declared about the Kirks.

Trump hailed Kirk as a “great American hero” while eulogizing the controversial media personality in Arizona despite critics pointing out the late podcaster’s provocative rhetoric on race, gender, religion, and other issues.

Vice President JD Vance, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Donald Trump Jr., and other prominent Republican figures were in attendance for Kirk’s memorial as well.