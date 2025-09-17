‘What an Embarrassment’: Donald Trump’s Slimy Compliment to Princess Kate Had Fans Saying She Looked Like She ‘Threw Up a Bit’

President Donald Trump, 79, and First Lady Melania Trump, 55, traveled to England on September 16 for their second state visit to the United Kingdom, where they met with the Princess of Wales and other members of the British royal family.

While the visit was filled with royal pageantry and diplomatic formality, it was Trump’s odd remark to Princess Kate, 43, that left many raising their eyebrows. The unexpected moment quickly sparked discussion online, with critics and fans alike weighing in on the president’s inappropriate behavior.

President Donald Trump enthusiastically greets Princess Kate and she and her husband Prince William welcome the president and first lady Melania Trump to England. (Photo: @princeandprincessofwales/Instagram)

Middleton and her husband, Prince William, greeted the Trumps on the grounds of Windsor Castle. The Prince of Wales shook hands with the president following his exit from the Marine One helicopter.

After shaking hands with the prince and princess, Trump seemed focused on Middleton’s looks. The POTUS is quoted as telling her, “You’re beautiful, so beautiful.”

Footage of Trump’s flirtatious exchange with Middleton hit the internet. Fans of the polarizing politician backed up his greeting, while his haters had unflattering reactions.

“Can’t take him anywhere,” read a comment about Trump on the People website. Likewise, a critic of the New York native expressed, “He embarrasses us every time he opens his mouth.”

In contrast, someone wrote, “How inappropriate when he was also greeting another woman! You can think it, but in this situation, you don’t say it!! What an embarrassment as usual!”

One person stated about Middleton being ogled by Trump, “So sorry she had to endure this.” A second joked, “She probably threw up a bit in her mouth and swallowed it.”

Additionally, another critical individual on the app wondered, “Did she immediately bleach her hand from his nasty paw grabbing her?”

Trump is trying to hide the back of his right hand from cameras but here you can see the nasty bruising on it pic.twitter.com/VrhgWDXLkA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 25, 2025

Trump’s hands have been a major topic of discussion in the political world since he returned to the White House in January 2025 for his second, nonconsecutive term as President of the United States.

Questions about the MAGA leader’s health ratcheted up when noticeable discoloration was seen on his hands in photos, sparking theories about what caused the bruising.

“President Trump has bruises on his hand because he’s constantly working and shaking hands all day, every day,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed in February.

Trump did a lot of handshaking upon arriving at Windsor Castle on Wednesday. King Charles III joined his son, William, and daughter-in-law, Catherine, in welcoming the first family to the U.K.

King Charles III, 76, and Queen Camilla, 78, then took the president and first lady on a carriage procession through the royal estate, which was lined with soldiers from the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, British Army, and Royal Air Force.

While the Trumps received warm welcomes from members of the British monarchy, non-royal citizens demonstrated their disdain for the conservative provocateur and his right-wing policies.

According to the AP, dozens of protesters assembled on the streets outside Windsor Castle to chant “Donald Trump’s not welcome here” and hold up signs saying, “Trump, your politics stink.”

Hundreds of demonstrators reportedly gathered in central London to protest Trump’s visit as well. England’s capital is about 20 miles from the royal residence at Windsor.

“I don’t think it’s right that we’re having Trump come for the second state visit due to his horrible rhetoric, policies, and actions toward women and people of color,” local resident Grace Nathew told the AP.