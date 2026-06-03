‘Take. His. Phone. Away:’ Trump Loses It After Artists Walk Out on Festival — Sends a Petty Message and Drops Pic to Show They Were Never at His Level

A new social media post from President Donald Trump has internet users saying he’s hurt that not many wanted to show up for the Freedom 250 concert series.

Several artists have backed out from the Great American State Fair concert series scheduled for the National Mall in Washington this summer.

The event was presented to the public as a patriotic tribute celebrating America’s 250th anniversary and now has a smaller roster that includes three artists.

President Donald Trump shared what many are calling his intrusive thoughts after several artists bailed on performing at his upcoming event. (Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

On May 27, Freedom 250 unveiled its concert lineup. Days later, several major acts — including Milli Vanilli, Martina McBride, Young MC, Morris Day, and The Commodores — have backed out over concerns about Trump’s involvement.

Vanilla Ice, Flo Rida, and Freedom Williams of C+C Music Factory are still planning to perform.

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Facing an embarrassing outcome for the DC-based celebration, Trump launched an extended tirade about the cancellations.

He called for the entire Great American State Fair to be scrapped and replaced with a MAGA-style rally featuring himself as the headliner.

“I am thinking about bringing the Number One Attraction anywhere in the World, the man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime, and he does so without a guitar,’ Trump wrote in a May 30-dated Truth Social rant.

The former reality television star went on to proclaim that he is “the greatest president in history” while slamming the “third-rate” artists that he claimed got “paid far too much money.”

Trump ended his lengthy diatribe by writing, “It will be a Wild and Beautiful Celebration of America!”

On June 2, Trump returned to Truth Social with a series of bizarre posts, including one that read, “The Greatest Attraction” over a photo of him speaking to a MAGA crowd.

( @realDonaldTrump – Truth Social Post )

( Donald J. Trump – Jun 02 2026, 11:44 PM ET ) pic.twitter.com/Rk5lcTeYJb — Fan Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 TRUTH POSTS (@TruthTrumpPosts) June 3, 2026

Seconds later, he shared a post that made it seem like he was still bitter toward the performers who backed out of Freedom 250 or proving he could do better.

Trump dropped a random photo of a pre-famous Whitney Houston and her deceased mother, gospel singer Cissy Houston, and another woman.

The black-and-white image was taken in San Francisco in 1980, when Trump was a rising real estate developer in New York City and before Whitney released her self-titled debut studio album five years later.

New media post from Donald J. Trump



( TruthSocial: Jun 2 2026, 11:44 PM ET )​​​‍​​‌‍​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​‌‍​​‌‍​​‌‍​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​‌‍​​‌‍ pic.twitter.com/rTavpJyCK7 — Commentary Donald J Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) June 3, 2026

Trump ultimately built a multi-billion-dollar empire and turned his celebrity status into two successful presidential campaigns.

Whitney Houston earned 11 No. 1 hits, six Grammy Awards, and starred in films like “The Bodyguard” and “Waiting to Exhale.” But her troubled marriage to Bobby Brown and battle with addiction often fueled headlines before her death in 2012 at age 48.

Finally, the president shared an image of himself titled “Trump 007,” created with a series of mirrors that warped and multiplied his appearance.

The image serves as a nod to another recurring theme in the president’s social media posts: portraying himself as James Bond.

𝗗𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗱 𝗝. 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽 𝗣𝗼𝘀𝘁𝘀 𝗠𝗲𝗺𝗲 𝗼𝗻 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 – 𝟭𝟭:𝟰𝟰 𝗣𝗠 𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝟬𝟲.𝟬𝟯.𝟮𝟲



🔥President Trump posts a meme of himself as James Bond 007 pic.twitter.com/quQ1fHisi8 — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 3, 2026

Trump’s throwback picture with the woman who earned the nickname “The Voice” garnered a lot of attention on social media.

One self-described Democrat on Threads reposted the snapshot with a caption that read, “Trump is posting about Whitney Houston at 11:44 pm. Take. His. Phone. Away.”

A second person on the app sarcastically asked, “Does he even know that she’s dead?” Similarly, someone posted, “Dum-b Donald is probably going to try and convince folks Whitney wants to come back and perform at the 250 birthday celebrations.”

“He’s literally obsessed about himself,” insisted another poster. One offended commenter exclaimed, “Trump needs to stop disrespecting the dead!!” Other fans also spoke out on behalf of the fallen “I Will Always Love You” hitmaker.

Furthermore, the idea of legal action against the POTUS was proposed in a reply that stated, “I hope her estate sues him.”

It is unclear how Houston felt about Trump while she was still alive. “The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album” creator passed away before the Queens-bred businessman became president in 2016.

However, Trump addressed his relationship with Whitney just days after her death during a 2012 interview with HLN. He recalled attending the legendary vocalist’s 1992 nuptials to Brown, 57.

“Well, I went to her wedding, and she was a friend, and she was a great woman. She came down to Mar-a-Lago on numerous occasions in Florida, and Whitney Houston was a really terrific woman,” the then-65-year-old socialite said.

Trump also added, “She had demons. I guess, like everyone has demons, but the drugs obviously were a problem. And she smoked. She smoked a lot, and I think maybe a lot of people say the smoking actually hurt her voice. But I’ll tell you what, Whitney in her prime, there was nobody with a voice like that.”