‘He’s Forcing Her’: Donald Trump Walked Hand in Hand with Melania at Windsor, But Fans Said His Desperate Grip Looked More Like a Clamp Than Affection

Donald Trump and Melania Trump were ceremoniously welcomed back to the United Kingdom for a second state visit on Sept. 17. The U.S. commander in chief and his wife were greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, at Windsor Castle after disembarking Marine One.

Donald greeted Kate with a handshake and one of his signature compliments as he reportedly said as he started his two-day state visit.

Donald Trump made sure he had a tight “leash” on his wife, Melania Trump, upon arrival for UK visit. (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“You’re beautiful, so beautiful,” he told Kate, according to People, which is a phrase he has often used to describe other women.

The princess was dressed in a maroon, long-sleeved dress with a coordinating hat. The Republican official and William wore collared, white button-ups, ties, and dark suits. Melania, on the other hand, offered a more mysterious appearance, wearing a black skirt, a button-up top and a large purple hat.

The Trumps’ scheduled outings are routinely scrutinized by those who notice Melania’s unhappy facial expressions. A more zoomed-in assessment of their united front read, “Why does it look like he’s forcing her to hold his hand?” Another said, “He always grabs her hand like he is holding a leash. Is he afraid she is going to bolt?”

Referring to her ensemble, a third person commented, “She hides her eyes under those hats. She must feel ashamed or humiliated.”

He grips her hand like he'll break it if she tries to get away.

Others were focused on the fact that Trump and Melania walked hand in hand as they traversed the lengthy lawn to the castle.

“She’s getting paid by the second she allows him to hold her hand,” read one reaction.

Melania friend-zoned Donald Trump on National TV 🤣



She dodged his attempted lip kiss and then moved away from him faster than Mindy moving away from Tim Scott! pic.twitter.com/bUVNWjuPiT — JustVent (@JustVent6) July 19, 2024

For months, Melania has built a reputation for averting Donald’s affection. On multiple occasions, she has refused to hold her husband’s hand by pulling away. Her actions continue to fuel speculation of her disdain for the businessman she married in 2005.

Recent speculation has cast doubts on whether the Trumps’ marriage has been monogamous. More pointedly, folks are convinced that whispers of Melania having an affair around 2017 may have been true. The pair has never given credence to the salacious claims.