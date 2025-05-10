‘Can She Stop Embarrassing Steph?’: Ayesha Curry Under Fire for Admitting to ‘No Athletes’ Rule Before Marrying Steph as Fans Say She’s Humiliating the NBA Star

Ayesha Curry’s revelation about her teenage dating rule has reignited debate over whether the culinary entrepreneur’s public statements sometimes overshadow her NBA superstar husband’s accomplishments.

The resurfaced Christian Broadcasting Network interview, where she addressed having a strict “no athletes” policy before meeting Stephen Curry as a teen, has prompted mixed reactions from fans who wonder if such candid disclosures inadvertently undermine the Warriors guard’s polished public persona.

Ayesha Curry has made headlines again, after resurfaced video features her explaining her ‘No Athletes’ comments that she made as a teen. (Photo: @ayeshacurry/Instagram)

During the March 2025 conversation with host Efrem Graham, Ayesha reflected on the irony of her former stance, acknowledging how her younger self had made sweeping generalizations about athletic personalities.

“And it’s so funny!” she said, “When you’re a teenager, you don’t necessarily think about what you say and you tend to generalize and as a [you] change, you put different people in different boxes.”

Adding, “And so embarrassing at the bottom it’s set in capital letters like ‘NO ATHLETES! They’re so arrogant!’ And like, what a generalization is that?”

The 36-year-old mother of four explained how meeting Stephen challenged her preconceptions. Looking back, she has basically known him all her life — first meeting the future NBA champion when she was over 20 years ago— and described their meeting as divine intervention.

“And so I think that’s God’s way of saying don’t judge a book by its cover because I met my husband — well I met my husband [when] I was 14, but I went on a date with my husband at 19 or [he was] my friend at the time, and he was the complete opposite of that. And so it’s —you got to give people a chance,” she shared on the Christian show.

CBN YouTube viewers expressed mixed reactions to the interview.

“Can she stop embarrassing steph? Like shut up,” one viewer commented, blasting her for saying things he believed throws dirt on her husband’s image.

Another offered support, “So glad she is owning her marriage and relationship now!” referencing a thought that she is not happy in her union.

But many of the comments applauded her, acknowledged her strong faith and moreover celebrated their family.

A third person remarked, “Man think about Curry hasn’t been in no drama on and off the court and has a beautiful family.”

Another added, “They are all amazingly beautiful, they just glow with good spirit. The basketball Obama’s…”

This isn’t the first time Ayesha has faced criticism for her public comments.

She previously sparked controversy when discussing her feelings about not getting male attention compared to how her husband is bombarded with female admiration.

During a past interview, she expressed insecurity about women throwing themselves at Stephen while she felt invisible to other men, comments that were later criticized for being inappropriate for a married woman.

Twitter cut off the first 20 sec of the Ayesha Curry Red Table Talk 😂. pic.twitter.com/EaUUOvFv86 — Britt-Man🚭 (@TjseanB) December 21, 2021

Despite periodic backlash, the Currys have maintained a strong public presence as their family has grown before fans’ eyes.

Their eldest daughter, Riley, now 12, first captured hearts as a precocious toddler who interrupted her father’s 2015 NBA Finals press conferences. Recently spotted at a Warriors game standing nearly as tall as her 5-foot-8 mother, Riley’s transformation from the sassy 3-year-old who quoted Big Sean lyrics into a composed pre-teen has left fans astonished at time’s passage.

The Curry family now includes Ryan, 9, Canon, 6, and baby Caius, who turns 1 in this month. Throughout their journey, Ayesha has built her own empire as a cookbook author, television personality, and entrepreneur, while Stephen continues his basketball dominance at 37.

When explaining their family’s approach to public life, Ayesha emphasized authenticity.

“I think we try our best to keep it real. And we try our best to be nice people,” she told CBN. “People look up to our family, but I think it’s important for everybody to know that nobody is perfect, and we just try our best to live in the moment.”

While critics may view Ayesha’s revelations as embarrassing to Stephen, the four-time NBA champion appears unbothered.

His recent birthday tribute to his wife demonstrated his unwavering devotion: “Where do we begin to describe what you mean to me, our family, everyone who’s been blessed enough to get to know you. You light the room up,” he wrote.

Indeed, despite occasional social media storms and perceived oversharing, the Currys have navigated nearly 13 years of marriage without major scandal, maintaining their status as one of basketball’s most admired couples.