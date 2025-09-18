‘Trying to Force Sutton Into His Kids Lives’: Hugh Jackman’s Effort to Reconnect With Ex-Wife Feels ‘Forced’ as Romance With Sutton Foster Heats Up

Despite their messy breakup, Hugh Jackman is reportedly attempting to make amends with his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness following the drama surrounding the actor’s new relationship.

Back in 2023, the former couple initially insinuated that they ended their 27-year marriage on amicable terms. But whispers about Hugh Jackman’s alleged affair with his Broadway co-star Sutton Foster had already been swirling nearly a year earlier.

Six months after Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster confirmed their romance earlier this year, the “Wolverine” star finalized his divorce from Furness—who now seems ready to leave the chaos and headlines behind.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness attempt to reconcile after messy divorce. (Photos by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images; MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

On Sept. 5, the Globe reported that Jackman and Furness have been speaking again following their 2020 separation. Their adopted children, son Oscar, 25, and 20-year-old daughter Ava, reportedly were having a hard time dealing with the aftermath of their parents’ breakup.

‘Hugh Had Us All Fooled’: Hugh Jackman Fans Are Shocked to Learn Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Had Knowledge of His Affair with Co-Star While Married

A typically unnamed purported insider told the tabloid, “It’s been two years now since they officially separated and it really is time to let the hatred and anger go. Hugh has been trying to make peace with Debs for a long while now, but as you can imagine, it has taken her time to feel ready.”

Speculation has long swirled that Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster began an affair back in 2022 while starring together in Broadway’s “The Music Man.” No proof ever surfaced, but the whispers carried into 2024—complicated further by the fact that Foster was still married to screenwriter Ted Griffith, with whom she shares an adopted daughter, Emily.

By October 2024, just shy of her 10-year anniversary with Griffith, Foster filed for divorce, reigniting chatter about her and Hugh Jackman. Then, in January 2025, the speculation became reality when Jackman and Foster went public with their romance.

Several months later, in May, Furness filed for divorce. Since the terms were uncontested, all it took was a judge’s approval to finalize the split in under a month. But that didn’t stop tabloid readers from forming their own opinion about destroying to families.

In Yahoo Entertainment’s comments one person wrote, “I wonder how much Hugh is trying to force Slutton into his kids lives and if that’s part of Deb’s concerns. Their kids are old enough to see what’s going on and make their own decisions.”

Another referenced Jackman’s alleged infidelity writing, “Hugh has lost the respect of many by the way he mis-handled the entire situation. Acting like he suddenly gives two hoots about his ex is his only hope of regaining public affection. Not working.”

Someone else commented, “Hugh is a jerk. Now everyone knows his good guy image is fake like Ellen Degeneres.

As for Furness, having her divorce finalized doesn’t seem to be the only thing that’s helped her close her chapter with Jackman. Friends have encouraged her to date other people, though she’s also been spending time with friends like Nicholas Evans, 45, who is the CEO of her charity organization called Hopeland. The pair have known each other since 2014 and are said to be just good friends.