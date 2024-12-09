‘Hugh Had Us All Fooled’: Hugh Jackman Fans Are Shocked to Learn Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Had Knowledge of His Affair with Co-Star While Married

Hugh Jackman’s alleged affair with Broadway actress Sutton Foster has become the latest scandal, sending the Hollywood rumor mill into overtime.

The affair with his costar led to the end of his 27-year marriage to actress Deborra-Lee Furness. While a husband’s betrayal is bad enough, another knife in the back comes from another Hollywood couple, Jackman’s friends, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, who knew all about the relationship and kept it on the low from Furness.

Hugh Jackman’s Hollywood friends, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, were reportedly aware of his affair with another woman during marriage to Deborah. (Photos: thehughjackman/Instagram; @blakelively/Instagram)

According to RadarOnline, a close friend of Furness said the actress was “seething with rage over being the last to know.”

The outlet added that Reynolds and Lively’s “choice to cover for him really got her blood boiling. “Despite them all being friends, they went with their “loyalty to Hugh.”

The source ultimately added that the mother of two feels “blindsided,” but he isn’t “afriad” to reach into her memory bank, which may hold a couple of secrets of its own.

Jackman and Reynolds’ “bromance” has been seen on and off screen since the two met in 2009 while filming X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

The two are so close that Jackman recently posted a “Happy Birthday” message on his Instagram to Reynolds’ mother, Tammy.

The Syndey, Australia native wrote, “Happy Birthday to the one and only, Tam Tam! Patrick, Terry, Jeff and I love you so much. And of course, your emergency, stand-in son, Ray. Rolf…? Ryan?”

Fans in the comments of the birthday post didn’t miss the chance to call out Jackman for his shady actions.

“Boy, Hugh had us all fooled. I thought his heart was broken because Deb left him. Seems Hollywood got to him too.”

A second person said, “If it is true, Deb deserved so much better than this. Totally lost respect for Hugh to treat her this way.”

Taking aim at his friends, one person said, “What annoys me the most (Team Deb all the way) is how he was photographed out alone with Blake and Ryan and it was framed as them looking after their poor, heartbroken newly single friend. Well, from the sounds of it, he was never single and was just biding his time to soft launch his new romance. Sounds very duplicitous, not a good look.”

“Does anyone know what happened to Deborah?,” asked one Instagram follower.

One person replied, “Hugh has been having an affair with his costar. I thought Hugh was a good guy. But he’s a diabolical monster.”

The replies to that one comment ignited a conversation about what rumors to believe and dismiss about Jackman and Furness’s marriage.

One person brought everyone up to speed: “I read she’s angry that she was the last to know Hugh was having an affair when Ryan and Blake knew and never said anything to her. Supposedly, when Hugh filed for divorce, he never admitted to having an affair. She was completely blindsided.”

This person just called it like they saw it, “C h e a t er.”

The awkward timeline surrounding this questionable love story begins in 2021, when whispers about Jackman and Sutton messing around began while they were starring in Broadway’s “The Music Man.” At the time, Jackman was still married to Furness, and Foster was married to screenwriter Ted Griffin.

Jackman filed for divorce in September 2023 and quickly went public with Sutton, claiming they did not get romantically involved until after the divorce was final.

Foster followed suit by filing for divorce on October 25, 2024, ending her marriage with Griffin two days before their 10th anniversary.