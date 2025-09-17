‘She Didn’t Want to Take a Photo with Her’: Ciara Fans Side-Eye Jessica Alba’s Awkward Pose After Zooming In on ‘Mean Girl Energy’

What’s up with Jessica Alba is the question Ciara fans are asking after their eyebrow-raising appearance during New York Fashion Week. The ladies both attended the Tory Burch show, where the designer debuted her spring 2026 collection on Sept. 15.

CiCi and “Honey” actress sat front row alongside other celebrities such as Emma Roberts, Tessa Thompson, Mindy Kaling, and Naomi Watts. Ciara and Alba shared photos of the fashion crew in their Instagram Story posts.

Jessica Alba and Ciara are spotted at the Tory Burch Spring 2026 show during New York Fashion Week. (Photos: Ciara/Instagram; Jessicaalba/Instagram.

The ladies all appeared happy to snap an “Usie” during the highly publicized event. But a moment on the red carpet between Ciara and Alba left many to wonder if there was an underlying issue between them.

‘She Can’t Even Sing Herself’: Fans Uncover an Old Tweet Where SZA Once Said Neither Ciara nor Rihanna Could ‘Hold a Note Worth a Damn’ Years Before Working With One of Them

Leading up to the runway reveal, the women stood before the step-and-repeat photo area, where eager photographers were ready to capture images. Footage was shared by French magazine Gala on TikTok.

The entertainer appeared ready to pose as she held out her right arm towards Alba. The “L.A.’s Finest” star seemed oblivious to the gesture. Alba was expressionless as she looked in the opposite direction and adjusted her hair.

Only after she turned her body towards photographers and crossed her legs did she reciprocate Ciara’s invitation to pose closely together. The ladies both rested an arm on the other’s back as they flashed their megawatt smiles. After photos, they walked away side by side while talking.

But online observers were certain that they picked up on unpleasant vibes between the women, noting “body language is everything.” One Ciara fan remarked, “Jessica Alba gives mean girl energy.”

Ciara fans accuse Jessica Alba of having “mean girl energy” after noticing the actress’ demeanor during New York Fashion Week. (Photos via Gala.fr/TikTok.)

Someone else wondered, “Why Jessica has a disgusted face until the flash start.” Similarly, a third individual wrote, “What was going on with Jessica Alba, like she didn’t want to take a photo with her.”

Alba’s fans came to her defense, arguing, “She was just gathering her self together first to take the picture.” And that any perceived slight was not “towards Ciara, most likely towards paparazzi shouting at them and Alba keeping her cool with an rbf.”

Fashion shows aside, the A-listers seemed like regular pals as they filled maternal health & newborn supply kits at the Baby2Baby event on Sept. 16. Alba is a longtime board member, and Ciara is listed as one of several “angels” who regularly make donations.