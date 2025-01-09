Jessica Alba Called Her Husband Cash Warren More Like a ‘Roommate’ Months Before Ditching Wedding Ring and Sparking Divorce Talks

While many celebrities like Zendaya and Tom Holland are celebrating their recent engagements, the rumor mill is in full swing with people speculating that actress Jessica Alba and her husband, Cash Warren, might be ending their marriage of 16 years.

The speculation comes fresh after she was spotted at a 2025 pre-Golden Globes party without her wedding ring.

Eagle-eyed social media detectives noticed that this was the second time that she was seen out and about without her ring since the holiday season started and are asking if there is a reason behind this after almost two decades of faithfully wearing it in public.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren (Photo: @jessicaalba/Instagram)

The “Fantastic Four” star turned heads when fans noticed her missing bling at the W Magazine pre-Golden Globes awards party held at the Chateau Marmont on Jan. 4.

The 43-year-old The Honest Company entrepreneur arrived in a chauffeured black SUV and stunned in a black lace bodysuit paired with high-waisted blue jeans, a designer belt, and a chic black blazer.

Alba mingled with stars like Awkwafina, Christian Louboutin, and Taika Waititi while being accompanied by her close friend Derek Blasberg. Noticeably absent was her husband.

When the Daily Mail posted about Alba’s outing, their readers quickly weighed in.

One person remarked, “She is not wearing her ring at high-profile events when she knows we all are watching. Cash was not wearing his ring either in their last pics together.”

Another expressed disappointment, writing, “Pretty crazy how she’s always portrayed herself and her perfect family. I really believed her! Can’t really trust anyone nowadays?”

Meanwhile, a third dismissed the buzz, speculating, “Now I think she is playing the media with a ring on/ring off nonsense. Honestly, who cares??”

She had been spotted in other places without her ring.

Adding to the discourse, Alba posted a cryptic message on New Year’s Day Instagram Story, according to Hello! Magazine.

Quoting poet Mary Oliver, she shared, “Keep some room in your heart for the unimaginable.”

On December 31, her own year-end Instagram post also raised eyebrows, showcasing moments with her children and “sisterhood” highlights from 2024, notably omitting any images of Warren.

The rumors gained traction on Dec. 29 when Alba was photographed in Los Angeles picking up food from Kreation — once again, without her wedding ring. Fans began speculating as early as December after she was spotted dining with Italian producer Andrea Iervolino in Rome, Italy.

Iervolino is a collaborator on her upcoming film, “Maserati: The Brother in Italy.”

The two were seen leaving the restaurant together in his white Audi, further fueling the chatter.

On Jan. 8, TMZ dropped a bombshell report suggesting that Alba and Warren are heading for divorce after officially separating. The tabloid claimed that although there is no filing yet, the pair are absolutely heading in that direction.

These developments come amid professional changes for Alba. She recently stepped down as chief creative officer of the Honest Company, the personal care and baby products business she co-founded in 2012. She also sold $3.5 million of her stock in the business.

The company has been a major part of Alba’s identity as an entrepreneur and advocate for eco-conscious living.

Alba and Warren, who met on the set of “Fantastic Four” in 2004 and married in a surprise ceremony in May 2008, share three children: daughters Honor and Haven, and son Hayes. Their love story, once celebrated as a Hollywood success, is now under public scrutiny.

A resurfaced interview featuring the actress on Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt’s “BDA Baby” podcast in April 2024, offered a deeper look into possible marriage woes, with Alba describing her relationship with her husband as more of a “roommates” arrangement.



“It’s all rosy for two and a half years. But then after that, you become roommates,” Alba, who has been married almost 17 years said at the time. “You’re just going through the motions. You have the responsibilities. It’s a lot of, like, checking the boxes, right?” Alba went on to say, “We have, like, obviously the friendship, the comfort of, like, ‘you’re not going anywhere,’ and so sometimes you don’t treat those people the best, right? You don’t consider their feelings in the way that you would consider other people’s feelings. So that is something that I think is a constant one to work on.”

If the rumors prove accurate, Alba and Warren would join a growing list of Hollywood couples who have faced marital challenges in the past year.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a huge step in terminating their two-year marriage. After separating in April 2024, Lopez filed for divorce in August. The former couple officially reached a settlement on Jan. 6. Lopez will soon join Angelina Jolie, whose divorce from Brad Pitt was finalized earlier this month after an eight-year-long battle.

Recently, Jessica Simpson was also spotted without her wedding ring, signaling trouble in paradise for her and her husband, Eric Johnson. Despite the circulation of rumors about their marriage, neither Simpson nor Johnson have spoken publicly about the state of their relationship.

Same for Alba and Warren, who have yet to publicly comment on the swirling divorce rumors, leaving fans and observers to dissect every social media post and public outing for clues about the couple’s future. For now, the speculation continues.