‘He Looks So Uncomfortable’: Jennifer Lopez’s Choice of Outfit While Out with Ben Affleck’s Son Has Fans Saying She Went Too Far

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage may be expired, but her relationship with his children is not.

The former couple share no children togther but Lopez was spotted having some bonding time with her ex’s 13-year-old son Samuel Affleck on Saturday, Sept 6.

Jennifer Lopez takes Ben Affleck’s son shopping eight months after their divorce is finalized. (Photos: @jlo/Instagram; Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

J.Lo and Ben’s divorce was finalized just eight months ago.

According to several reports, the 56-year-old stepped out in Beverly Hills with her former stepson for a day of shopping and eating, and her daughter Emme Muñiz, 17, joined them. Though the singer’s gesture seemed kind, some of her critics found her wardrobe to be inappropriate to be wearing around the children.

‘That Is Why Ben Affleck Dumped Her’: Jennifer Lopez Lets Her Backside Hang Out In ‘Disgusting’ Outfit as Fans Claim She’s ‘Desperately Seeking Attention’ Since Ben Affleck Divorce

Instead of her glammed-out red carpet looks, Lopez sported a long-sleeved white loose crop top to show off her midriff and stomach, paired with black jogger-style pants. While her overall look was casual, she chose to jazz it up by adding heels and a large Christian Dior bag.

Samuel Affleck went for more of a smart casual look. He sported khaki shorts, a white T-shirt and a light blue shirt on top with black and white Nike shoes. Muñiz wore the most casual outfit among the three. Her ensemble included a gray T-shirt and green shorts, along with white socks and footbed sandals.

Fans were outraged over Lopez’s showing so much skin over everyone else’s look.

One person on Page Six said, “She’s wearing a body chain, and has her pants down to her pelvic bone. She’s beyond desperate to get Affleck’s attention.”

A second person on Backgrid’s Instagram post of the outing said, “This is such a strange scenario. Who knows. Btw Jennifer, just because you can wear crop tops and still look good it’s still an inappropriate look if over 50.”

Someone else scolded, “She’s dressed inappropriately not only for the mall but playing step mom to a son.” Another observer who zoomed in noticed, “He looks so uncomfortable.”

There’s no telling what this means for the “Dance Again” singer and her ex-husband, but it could suggest the two are on amicable terms following their divorce — especially since Lopez has been openly spending time with Ben’s children.

In fact, Ben still has a good relationship with his son Samuel’s mother, his first ex-wife Jennifer Garner. She is also the mother of Ben’s two eldest kids, Violet Affleck, 19, and Seraphina Affleck, 16.

But anyone who knows their history knows the idea of Lopez and Ben reconciling isn’t totally out of the question.

They initially met in 2002 on the set of their film “Gilgi” and got engaged in November of that same year. However, in 2004 they called it quits. After parting ways, they each moved on — Lopez with multiple marriages and engagements, and Affleck with other partners. Those relationships eventually ended, and by 2021 the two had rekindled their romance. They became engaged again in April 2022 and tied the knot that July.

Affleck and Lopez’s second time around didn’t end in a happily ever after story either. The relationship ended around what would have been their second anniversary. And while the breakup is still fresh, who knows … a third time may be the charm.