‘OMG What Has She Done to Herself’: Sharon Osbourne Looks Unrecognizable as Fans Zoom In on Her Plumped Look at Husband’s Exhibit Show

Sharon Osbourne’s new look is stealing the show.

The 72-year-old British rockstar stepped out to support her husband Ozzy Osbourne at the Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery in England on Wednesday, June 25. Sharon launched Ozzy’s Working Class Hero exhibition, which celebrates her Birmingham-native husband’s accomplishments in the music industry.

Sharon Osbourne unnaturally plump lips leaves fans grimacing. (Photo: @sharonosbourne/Instagram)

She opted for professional attire, wearing a white blazer with a black top underneath and black pants. A video of her cutting the ribbon and officially opening the exhibition in the U.K. city was posted on the BBC Birmingham’s Instagram page.

“OK, here we go,” she said standing in front of the ribbon with her signature red pixie cut.

Just before hearing the snap of the scissors, she said, “This exhibition is now open,” followed by an applause from the crowd.

Though the moment was supposed to be about Ozzy, the Daily Mail readers were too shocked by Sharon’s appearance to think about her husband.

The video suggests the former “The Talk” host still hasn’t regained much weight since she last addressed the issue — and her noticeably thin frame is making her lip fillers appear even more swollen and exaggerated.



One person commented, “OMG what has she done to herself.”

“Looks like she’s walked into a door. Her lips must weigh more than the rest of her body,” said another.

A third wrote, “She looks awful too much weight loss and those lips do not go well. I like the Sharon from 2008 and 2010. Now she looks like a caricature with those soup cooling lips.”

Speaking more about her overall weight loss, some fans condemned the usage of Ozempic, a Type 2 diabetes treatment medication that many celebrities have used to lose weight.

“Ozempic – Sucks the fat and the life out of you, leaving you shriveled up and gaunt,” said one.

Another wrote, “Oh my, vanity gone too far with Ozempic! It appears she has aged 20 years the past number of months. So sad. That is a warning to anyone wanting to use Ozempic for vanity’s sake and not for diabetes treatment.”

Sharon Osbourne before and after Ozempic. pic.twitter.com/lmH4AR2Oh4 — Granit (@granqito) January 7, 2024

Over the years, Sharon has not only admitted to doing several types of plastic surgery, she’s also said she’s used Ozempic, which she later warned other people about.

She started using Ozempic in December 2022 and stopped it in April 2023. The former television personality lost 42 pounds in that time and revealed that she was having a hard time gaining some of it back.

Sharon told the Daily Mail in November 2023, “I’m too gaunt, and I can’t put any weight on. I want to because I feel I’m too skinny. I’m under 100 pounds, and I don’t want to be.”

She subsequently told the outlet that she still was sitting at only 98 pounds. Business Insider reported in 2023, that she had fillers, botox, at least three face lifts, breast implants, lifts to her arms and legs, gastric bypass surgery to lose weight as well as a tummy tuck.

Many wonder why the former “Charm School” host feels the need to keep making enhancements to her appearance. After sharing with the Daily Mail that she’s “had enough” with the plastic surgery, she had a vulnerable moment with the outlet.

“I don’t think I’ll ever be happy with the way I look. But I’m now satisfied. It’s taken years for me to say this, but I’ve learned my lesson. This is me. It’s finally time to leave well alone,” Sharon Osbourne said.