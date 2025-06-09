‘It’s Frightening to See How Thin Sharon’s Gotten’: Sharon Osbourne’s Sunken Eyes and Gaunt Face In New Photo Has Fans Concerned

Recent appearances by Sharon Osbourne leave many concerned, as the former “The Talk” co-host appears noticeably thinner each time fans see her.

The latest consternation stemmed from a possibly edited photo shared by RadarOnline, which showed the 72-year-old with a gaunt face and overly sunken eyes.

Although there were accusations that the image had been tampered with, some fans commenting next to Radar’s Instagram post about Osbourne believed it wasn’t too far a stretch from her actual state.

Sharon Osbourne’s thin appearance has insiders concerned about her health. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Unbelievable. Crazy thin,” commented one person, while another said, “That’s terrible to do this fake stuff. I hope she sues.”

Another disbeliever said, “I know she’s super thin and has aged tremendously, but this looks like AI.”

A few people considered the photo to be accurate, including one person who said, “It’s not AI, she’s admitted she’s addicted to ozempic.”

But it seems that that her skeletal appearance has many, including loved, ones concerned.

“It’s frightening to see how thin Sharon’s gotten. People are genuinely worried for her,” an unnamed supposed insider purportedly told the outlet. “No one’s passing judgment or trying to be cruel, but it is very worrisome because she doesn’t look healthy.”

While there were questions about the validity of the image from Radar, other pictures have recently surfaced, prompting the same flood of comments.

On Saturday, April 5, Osbourne shared a picture on X of herself cuddled up on a couch with her grandson and dog.

Several fans agreed how “adorable” the photo was of the grandmother spending quality time with the little one, while others critiqued the unnaturalness of Osbourne’s face.

Some thought the contrast between her face and other body parts was due to plastic surgery rather than rapid weight loss.

My Two Main Men pic.twitter.com/UtNEQ9XBVO — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) April 5, 2025

In May, photos of a frail Osbourne out and about in Los Angeles continued the conversation around the adverse effects of her Ozempic use.

Daily Mail shared paparazzi photos of the mother of three, whose already petite 5-foot-2 frame was noticeably thinner, although an attempt to hide it in an oversized sweatshirt and khaki pants.

The comments from the story associated with the striking images varied from sympathy for Osbourne to condemning her for using a medication that was intended for diabetic health management, not weight loss for vanity.

Sharon Osbourne's shocking appearance after admitting Ozempic won't let her gain weight https://t.co/LUi1kRMABc — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) May 14, 2025

And this reader followed up with, “Poor lady, I hope she will be OK and that this is a warning to the rest of us!”

The discourse about Osbourne’s alarming looks was reignited on June 3, after right-wing political analyst Roger Stone took to X and posted a picture poking fun at the weight loss of former CIA Director and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“The only person on earth who actually looks WORSE after losing all that weight,” Stone commented.

The only person on earth who actually looks WORSE after losing all that weight pic.twitter.com/0ooLvC1QJC — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) June 4, 2025

Although unrelated, Osbourne caught a couple of strays when accusations of Ozempic use arose.

One X-user asked, “Have you seen Sharon Osbourne lately?”

“I agree with you. Thought he looked better fat. He’s got that Ozempic face like Sharon Osbourne,” replied another.

Osbourne has been transparent about her journey with Ozempic. In November 2023, she told The Daily Mail that it caused her to lose too much weight.

“I’m too gaunt, and I can’t put any weight on. I want to because I feel I’m too skinny. I’m under 100 pounds, and I don’t want to be,” Osbourne said.

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne dress up as Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori for Halloween 🎃 pic.twitter.com/dCUDTx0ffY — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 1, 2023

The wife of rock star Ozzy Osbourne claimed she had been using Ozempic since December 2022 and stopped in April 2023. During the interview, she cautioned people — especially younger people, to understand the drug had possible adverse effects that could be dangerous.

“My warning is don’t give it to teenagers, it’s just too easy,” Sharon said. “You can lose so much weight and it’s easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous. I couldn’t stop losing weight, and now I’ve lost 42 pounds, and I can’t afford to lose any more.”