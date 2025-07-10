‘Is Sharon OK?’: Sharon Osbourne’s Facial Expression Has Fans Convinced She’s Had ‘One Too Many Facelifts’ In New Video

What was meant to be a picture-perfect family moment for one of rock ’n’ roll’s biggest families has turned into an unexpected spotlight on the matriarch’s new look.

Sharon Osbourne stood out in a video of her daughter Kelly’s surprise engagement ceremony at her father Ozzy’s farewell Black Sabbath concert.

Online observers were less focused on Kelly’s ring and her emotional reaction as they shifted gears to notice dramatic physical changes in her mother’s face.

Social media users became fixated on Sharon Osbourne’s post-Ozempic appearance in a new video taken at her daughter’s marriage proposal. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

The historic farewell concert took place at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, featuring an all-star lineup including Steven Tyler, Metallica, and Guns N’ Roses before Ozzy and Black Sabbath took the stage together for the first time in two decades.

The emotional evening, attended by 42,000 fans, served as both a musical milestone and a charitable endeavor, with all proceeds benefiting Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorn Children’s Hospice. Ozzy, who lives with Parkinson’s disease, performed from a black leather chair while commanding the massive crowd with his legendary presence.

It was during this monumental show that Kelly’s boyfriend, Sid Wilson of Slipknot, chose to pop the question in front of the entire Osbourne clan and concert crew.

Wilson, 48, had been planning the proposal for months, according to TMZ.

When the outlet shared screenshots from Kelly’s Instagram video of the proposal, social media users immediately zeroed in on Sharon’s appearance rather than the celebration itself.

Fans zoomed in on Sharon’s dramatically altered facial features in the proposal footage, analyzing her appearance rather than celebrating the engagement. (@tmz_tv/Instagram)

Comments flooded the post with concern and criticism about her noticeably gaunt frame and altered features.

“Sharon looks so ill,” wrote one observer, while another commented, “Sharon looks insane.”

The scrutiny intensified as users connected her appearance to her well-documented weight loss journey, with one person writing, “Is Sharon ok my goodness she went too far with the Ozempic.”

Sharon’s dramatic transformation stems from her experience with the popular weight loss medication, which she allegedly began using in December 2022 and discontinued in April 2023.

During those four months, the former talk show host lost 42 pounds and has since struggled to regain much of the weight. Her journey with Ozempic became a cautionary tale that she openly shared, warning others about the medication’s effects and her difficulty in returning to a healthier weight after stopping the treatment.

Sharon Osbourne before and after Ozempic. pic.twitter.com/lmH4AR2Oh4 — Granit (@granqito) January 7, 2024

The medication’s impact on Sharon extended beyond just weight loss, affecting her overall appearance in ways that became more pronounced in the concert footage.

Her naturally thin frame made her previous cosmetic procedures more noticeable, leading to additional commentary about her plastic surgery history.

“One too many facelifts for Sharon,” observed another Instagram comment, while others took a broader view of the family’s appearance.

Despite the online chatter about her appearance, Sharon expressed nothing but joy about Kelly’s engagement to Wilson, telling TMZ that she and Ozzy were “over the moon” about the news. The proud mother made it clear that she hopes for “a lot more babies” from the couple, who already share a young son named Sidney. Sharon’s enthusiasm for the engagement reflected her genuine happiness for her daughter, who had found love with someone the family has known for over two decades.

Sharon told the outlet that Wilson told her months earlier about his proposal plan, but they kept it a surprise. Kelly, who’s known Wilson since his band toured with Ozzfest in 1999, said yes as her father jokingly interjected with his characteristic humor.

When Wilson started off saying, “Kelly, you know I love you more than anything in the world,” Ozzy interrupted, “F–k off, you’re not marrying my daughter.”