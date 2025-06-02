‘Who Is That?’: Kelly Osbourne’s Unrecognizable New Look Has Fans Suggesting She Looks Like a Completely Different Person

Reality television veteran Kelly Osbourne, 40, recently shocked many of her social media followers after sharing new photos online.

On May 22, Osbourne uploaded two images that showcased the former “The Osbournes” star’s much-thinner, makeup-done face.

“Sat through glam only to find that my day had been cancelled,” the daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne wrote in the Instagram caption.

Kelly’s appearance has been a topic of public conversation since her teenage years. In particular, her weight was heavily scrutinized after “The Osbournes” family show premiered on MTV in 2002.

Kelly Osbourne appears unrecognizable to many fans online after “The Osbournes” star undergoes a dramatic new look. (Photo: @kellyosbourne/Instagram)

“I was called fat and ugly in the press almost my entire life,” she said in 2011. “I understand that being judged by others comes with the territory, but it broke my heart and ruined my self-esteem.”

Following a quarter-century in the limelight as the daughter of heavy metal legend father, Kelly continues to face constant judgment about her body and opinions about her noticeable physical changes.

“Her lifelong insecurities, combined with extensive plastic surgery, will never fill that void in her life,” an Instagram user offered in Osbourne’s comment section.

A second posted, “Lots of money and a good plastic surgeon, and we can all be this beautiful.” Another sarcastic critic pointed out, “Wow, amazing what tons of plastic surgery, Ozempic, and money can do.”

“Why is the current trend to look like a completely other person? Why can’t people be happy with who [they] already are?” one person wondered. Yet another asked, “Who the f–k is that?”

Kelly did receive some support on the social media platform. For instance, one backer declared, “Gorgeous!!!!!” An additional booster stated, “Well, this photo alone can last forever. You look beautiful!”

Can you believe Kelly Osborne transformation?



I love her original look!😭 pic.twitter.com/h50nRFe41g — Theresa Longo Fans (@BarkJack_) May 31, 2025

Osbourne has opened up about undergoing cosmetic surgery. The “Dancing with the Stars” alumna addressed her weight loss during a panel discussion at the Beacher Vitality Happy & Healthy Summit in May 2025.

“I tried probably everything that there is out there, whether it be surgery, medication, diet, and exercise,” Kelly revealed, per People. “I got my mind where I needed it to be, and everything started to fall into place.”

Even though the ex-host of “The Talk” daytime talk show has faced accusations of relying on Ozempic to drop pounds, Osbourne has denied using one of Hollywood’s favorite weight-loss drugs.

“I know everybody thinks I took Ozempic. I did not take Ozempic. I don’t know where that came from. My mom took Ozempic,” Kelly told Extra in April 2024.

She reportedly lost 85 pounds after giving birth to her son, Sidney, in 2022. The “Sharknado 2: The Second One” actress had the baby with her boyfriend, Slipknot rock band member Sid Wilson.

In her interview with Extra, Osbourne also added, “I was at a higher risk of actually getting diabetes, which I did not want. I cut out sugar and carbohydrates, and I rapidly lost weight.”

The “Papa Don’t Preach” singer has defended other celebrities, like her mother, who depended on Ozempic and other trendy weight loss drugs for their body transformations.

“I think it’s amazing,” Kelly expressed to E! News in 2024 about Ozempic. “There are a million ways to lose weight, why not do it through something that’s isn’t as boring as working out?”

She then slammed Ozempic haters by saying, “People hate on it because they want to do it. And the people who hate on it the most are the people who are secretly doing it or pissed off that they can’t afford it.”

“The Osbournes” ran for four seasons on the MTV cable network from 2002 to 2005. Kelly joined Sharon, Ozzy, and her younger brother Jack on the highly viewed Primetime Emmy Award-winning program.

Additionally, Kelly’s reality television history includes stints on “Project Catwalk,” “Project Runway: Junior,” “Australia’s Got Talent,” and “The Masked Singer.” She also made cameos on shows such as “America’s Next Top Model,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” and “Legendary.”