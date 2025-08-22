‘Why is She Wearing Her Nightgown?’: Zoe Kravitz’s Bold Sheer Outfit Sparks Shock and Disgust

Zoë Kravitz thought she was making a bold fashion statement at Thursday night’s Paris premiere of “Caught Stealing,” but her lingerie-like outfit left many fans scratching their heads instead.

Many online critics felt her Saint Laurent slip dress was better suited for the bedroom than the red carpet, deeming it inappropriate and out of place at such a high-profile event.

Zoë Kravitz’s lace mini dress at the “Caught Stealing” premiere left fans divided, with some questioning if she wore slip to the red carpet. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)

Even standing next to co-star Austin Butler, Kravitz’s outfit stole the spotlight — and not in a good way.

The 36-year-old daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet went braless beneath the nightgown style, pairing the silk satin design with black satin crepe Saint Laurent Frankie Mules. Her signature arm tattoos could be prominently seen in the sleeveless look, creating a striking contrast between delicate femininity and bold body art.

While she and her stylist thought she was killing it, when Daily Mail readers saw Kravitz’s outfit, they erupted with the torrent of crude critiques typical of the conservative tabloid’s comment section.

“Why’s she wearing her nightie?” one reader questioned, while another commented, “She forgot to get dressed.”

A third reader wondered, “Why is she wearing her nightgown outside? Am I aging myself? Lol.”

Zoë Kravitz Plays It Safe in Saint Laurent for ‘Caught Stealing’ Paris Screeninghttps://t.co/6OYVFV4xdF pic.twitter.com/XnFGBY8vf9 — Red Carpet Fashion Awards (@Fashion_Critic_) August 22, 2025

Surprisingly, Kravitz’s style team worked hard for the look.

Photos show that they kept her styling relatively understated, allowing the dress to serve as the focal point of her appearance. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek ponytail with carefully placed face-framing pieces, while accessories remained minimal with just an arm cuff and silver drop earrings.

The subdued glam approach attempted to emphasize the natural beauty that has made her a sought-after actress and style icon. But critics just were not into her look, with one stating, “She looks awful.”

According to OK! Magazine, the “Blink Twice” star and director has consistently chosen Saint Laurent pieces throughout the new film’s promotional press tour, establishing a cohesive aesthetic vision for her promotional appearances.

For some, this new look with the nightgown-inspired dress distracted from the chemistry with Butler, 34, who wore a black and khaki button-down sweater with leather pants. Her co-star wore a far more conventional look than the famous nepo kid.

Not all online commentary focused solely on fashion choices. Some critics went further with their assessments, taking a concerning turn when observers expressed worry about her physical well-being.

However, Kravitz did have some supporters who quickly came to her defense.

“She has always been extremely thin,” one person noted, attempting to provide context for those unfamiliar with the actress’s naturally slender build.

These recent discussions echo similar concerns that surfaced in July when paparazzi photographs of Kravitz leaving The Bowery Hotel in New York City sparked online debate.

The casual outing images, showing her in an oversized “Black History Month” shirt with black athletic shorts and heels, led some fans to express worry about her health due to how the baggy clothing appeared to emphasize her petite frame.

In “Caught Stealing,” set to hit theaters on Aug. 29, Kravitz plays the love interest of Butler’s character, a former baseball player turned New York City bartender who gets mixed up with gangsters. Film critics are loving the movie, which also includes Regina King, Matt Smith, Bad Bunny, and Vincent D’Onofrio in the ensemble cast, and her role.

TheWrap describes the film directed by Guy Ritchie as potentially “his most fun movie… ever,” Great reviews and all, ahead of the film’s release, it was her red carpet look that had people talking.

Kravitz’s decision to wear a satiny Saint Laurent lace dress wasn’t just a fashion choice — it was a statement. While some are in an uproar, others saw it as her sticking to the fearless, no-apologies style that’s made her a red carpet standout.