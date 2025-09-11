‘You Suppose to Figure This Out at 30’: Fans Put Mary J. Blige on Blast After Cryptic Post About Life Lessons She Just Learned

Mary J. Blige is in her selfish era.

The R&B singer took to X to share where she is currently in life, and it appears that she is no longer catering to others — or at least not those who are undeserving.

Mary J. Blige reveals she’s in her selfish era. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

On Sept. 8, she wrote, “It’s all about me now. I’ve done enough for the ungrateful.” Her post garnered over 26,000 likes and 7,000 shares. But not everyone cared for this new attitude that the “Good Morning Gorgeous” artist is adopting.

Some people believe that the 54-year-old Blige’s announcement is coming far later than it should have.

One person said, “You too damn old to be JUST NOW learning this…”

Another person took it a step further by sharing a gif of Blige dancing on stage in her signature thigh-high heeled boots, writing, “[Women] be 60 talking about ‘it’s all about me now’ queen you supposed to figure this out at 30.”

A third person wrote, “Girl you’re rich beyond your wildest dreams and there’s people in the world homeless and starving to death. And you have the cheek to call out people for being ungrateful?!!!!!!”

A fourth person said, “Damn Tyrese, that feature ain’t happening unc.”

It’s not clear who or what Blige may be referring to but her name was recently in headlines after desperate requests from her R&B singing peer Tyrese Gibson.

The 46-year-old vocalist posted a photo of Blige in July, asking his followers to help him get in contact with her for a song.

After sharing that he had been trying to get in touch with her for two weeks he wrote, “Dear Mary, if you can read this, I have something so so very special of all the years I’ve been knowing you I’ve never hit you like this.”

The “Fast and Furious” star ended his caption saying, “Oh my God please hit me back when you can.”

Gibson came back to Instagram Live more than a month later and gave an update. In the Sept. 1 post, he told followers that he got a response from Blige, but it wasn’t one that he wanted.

After revealing that he was trying to recruit her for some new music, he said, “I tried my best to get Mary J. Blige on both songs, she passed on it. It’s OK. I feel a way about it, I’m hurt. I’m hurt. I’m really hurt, I can’t lie.”

Gibson clarified that he still has love for Blige, and even “customized” the song he believed was truly a fit for her.

“You take care of everybody around you, loyal to a default at times. You’re amazing. I love you. I’m disappointed you didn’t do my song but that’s so much equity over all these years, I ain’t gon’ hold that to you,” he concluded.

While it’s unknown if her response was directed at Gibson, there’s another matter she could be addressing.

Blige is also pushing back against a $5 million lawsuit accusing her of trying to lure rapper Vado away from his contract with M.I.S.A. Management, run by her former stylist Misa Hylton. The complaint, obtained by Atlanta Black Star, claims the singer’s alleged interference left Vado in financial distress despite completing an album in July 2024 that remains unreleased.

Hylton’s attorney, Nicholas Ramcharitar, insisted that several attempts to resolve the matter privately were ignored, forcing legal action, during a phone interview. In return, Blige filed a motion against the “utterly meritless” claims, accusing her longtime friend of over 30 years of damaging her reputation for publicity.