‘I Bet He Wished He Never Met Her’: Tyrese’s Ex-Wife Hits Singer with Six-Figure Lien on His Georgia Mansion As Nasty Child Support Battle Escalates 

Tyrese Gibson’s ex-wife is not letting up on the “Baby Boy” actor.

Samantha Lee Gibson’s legal team reportedly filed a lien on her ex-husband’s Georgia home on Sept. 17. The filing comes after the court ordered Tyrese to pay Samantha’s legal fees in their ongoing court battle over unpaid child support fees for their 6-year-old daughter, Soraya Lee Gibson.

The lien was filed by The Gleklen Law Firm for $217,231, plus interest on the “Fast and Furious” star’s seven-bedroom and eleven-bathroom mansion.

Fans reacted to the news on WBLS Facebook account. One said, “What is crazy is these judges know this woman is dragging him and they will allow it bc he is a black man so who cares! Man please fight Tyrese.”

Another fan with a different opinion wrote, “He’d rather them put a lien on his home than pay the support he’s behind on, that’s mad work, pay up buddy.”

A third person said, “She’s running him through the ringer he gonnna be dry soon smh.”

Just eight days before the lien filing, Tyrese was arrested and taken into custody in an Atlanta courtroom for contempt of court for failure to pay his child support. Since April of 2023, the singer has been ordered by the court to pay a little over $10,000 a month in child support but has failed to do so consistently.

The father of two argued that, like his fellow acting peers, the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike had prevented him from working, which was a hindrance to making his child support payments on time. He also argued that the amount was too large for his younger child, and mirrors what he pays in child support for his first daughter, Shayla.

But the judge seemed to have little sympathy for Tyrese after seeing he had money to spend on vacations with his girlfriend Zelie Timothy. Tyrese argued that the vacations weren’t costly.

After Tyrese was arrested in early September, the judge said he could avoid jail time if he made a payment of $73,000. According to TMZ, his lawyer filed an appeal later that evening which allowed him to be released from jail without having to pay the amount at that time, including a $7,500 fee for his ex’s attorney fees.

Over the past few years, Tyrese has blasted his ex online repeatedly accusing her of only marrying him for his money, never truly loving him and moving out of the home they shared while he was away filming a movie.

Singer & Actor Tyrese Gibson says he found out his ex wife only married him for the money & status in the middle of their divorce trial. “I was the only actor in the relationship then I found out that I’ve been with one of the best actors I ever met” pic.twitter.com/zIq2EPEumn — Black Millionaires ® (@Blackmillions_) May 24, 2023

“Dudes’ can’t catch a break these days with these baby momma’s,” wrote one person in the comment section on Yahoo.com, as someone else said, “gold diggers call children F trophies.”

A few still took issue with the amount of child support Samantha was awarded.

One added, “Don’t know any of the particulars but I have to agree $10,000 a month in child support is insane.” Another posted, “$10,000 per month for a mid-level entertainer, meaning he ain’t booking like Tom Cruise or Sly or even that cat from Abbott Elementary who starred on ‘Everybody Hates Chris.’”

Will there ever be a chance for the “How You Gonna Act Like That” singer and Samantha to be civil toward each other?

“No, Never,” Tyrese said on the Angela Yee podcast “Lip Service” a month earlier on Aug. 20. “There’s nobody in the world who’s caught me more off guard and hurt me more than that woman. So no, I don’t trust you. I will never ever be able to unsee and unfeel. Doesn’t mean I’m festering and I’m bitter. It means thank you Jesus that someone in their true intentions was revealed to me and I’m gonna make the decision to not hang out with pain.”

Samantha filed for divorce in 2020, three years after she and Tyrese tied the knot in 2017. Their daughter was 2 at the time.

While Tyrese has been open about the hurt Samantha caused him, he’s still managed to find love again with Zelie Timothy in 2021 months after he and Samantha parted ways.