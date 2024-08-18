‘Auntie Is Too Old for This Look’: Mary J. Blige’s Leather Two-Piece Sparks Debate Among Critics Who Say the Singer Needs To Dress Her Age

Mary J. Blige is feeling and looking more than “Just Fine” as she prepares to roll out a brand new album. The “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul” is currently promoting the single “Breathing,” featuring rapper Fabolous.

Artwork for the uptempo record was posted by the singer on Instagram, sending anyone who took a look into a frenzy. Blige, 53, is photographed standing in front of a large glass window with the city of New York and the Empire State building as her backdrop.

Mary J. Blige fans come to her defense when age-shamers suggest she’s too old for sexy attire. (Photo: Therealmaryjblige/Instagram.)

The 411 on her look includes the Bronx native’s hair being in burgundy-hued braids that are styled into an updo, a black smoky eye and a glossy lip to complete her glam.

The singer’s wardrobe merges a rock star edge with sex appeal as she is shown wearing a black leather scrappy Jean Paul Gaultier top with buckles, tiny black leather shorts, and a scrappy heel also adorned with buckles.

She captioned the image, “I do this in my sleep! It’s nothing easy!” Within 24 hours of the photo being posted, she had more than 120,000 likes and hundreds of comments from adoring fans.

“Queen said it’s time to party like it’s 1999 for the Mary album somebody play beautiful ones,” wrote a supporter. When the photo and details about her fashion ensemble were shared by the Fashion Bomb Daily, even more conversations about the look were observed.

There someone commented, “Age is only a number U rock Mary,” seemingly applauding Blige for serving body as effortlessly as she had done in years past. Another pleased onlooker wrote, “Yall need to let Mary get into her single girl era.”

The “No More Drama” songstress has been legally single since Mach 2018, when her two-year contentious divorce from her former manager and ex Kendu Isaacs was settled. The two were married for 12 years when the separation was revealed in 2016.

Following the breakup, she told Variety that Isaacs was a “con artist” who never truly loved her. She also admitted to the outlet, “I got played. I got suckered. I have to keep smiling and keep my spirits up because this is designed to kill me.” She reportedly paid her ex $30,000 a month in temporary alimony. She bounced back from the personal turmoil with the release of her 2017 project, “Strength of a Woman.”

Now, fully back in her element, it seems as though not everyone approves of her latest look. One person assumed that with her midriff showing and every inch of her thighs exposed, the styling choice could only mean one thing: “Mary going thru a mid life crisis.” Others who disapproved felt that her attire was a bit too youthful for this stage in Blige’s life.

I have no other choice than to believe that Kendu “Bum Ass” Isaacs was sucking the life out of Mary J. Blige, literally.



She’s been 10’s across ever since the divorce was announced. pic.twitter.com/QZcG68NlEx — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@DollarBeKnowing) May 5, 2019

“God knows I’m not age shaming and I live for Mary but auntie is too old for this look,” they wrote. While another individual insinuated that the outfit was a few sizes too small for all of the “Power Book II: Ghost” star’s curves. “‘Breathing’ is exactly what she looks like she’s not doing in this outfit,” read a remark.

Her fans defended the fashion choice, saying that Blige has maintained her body and reiterating that she looked beautiful. At least one person didn’t miss an opportunity to humurously mention that the look was missing a staple item.

The person said, “I’m surprised she not in thigh highs she looks great.” In May, she released “The Mary Boot,” a metallic copper thigh-high boot, in partnership with Giuseppe Zanotti. The $1,300 shoes sold out in a day.