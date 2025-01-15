‘Get a Prenup or NDA This Time!’: Concerned Fans Warn Mary J. Blige to Protect Herself After Singer Caught Cozying Up to JLo’s Ex-Bodyguard in Cabo

Singer Mary J. Blige hasn’t always had the best experiences when it comes to love. Her dating history, which goes back to the early days when she burst on the scene, has included everyone from fellow recording artists such as ex-fiancé K-Ci Hailey of Jodeci to businessmen to producers.

After a messy divorce ex-husband Kendu Isaacs in 2018, the Grammy winner has kept quiet about her love or sharing details about anyone she was seeing.

At least that’s what people thought.

Fans are warning Mary J. Blige to protect herself if she falls in love with mystery man (Photo: @therealmaryjblige/Instagram; @jlo/Instagram)

Blige’s love life is making headlines again after she was spotted getting cozy with Jennifer Lopez’s former bodyguard, Rasheem Thomas.

Thomas and the “No More Drama” singer were seen during a vacation in Cabo, Mexico in photos published by Backgrid USA. The pair shared an intimate moment in wicker hanging egg swing chairs at a resort, with Thomas in red swim trunks appearing to play footsie with the star.

Blige, sporting a black and white zebra print bikini and her fiery orange wig wrapped in a pink and white scarf, was captured first looking into her phone before another flick shows her facing Thomas.

Thomas worked for Lopez back in 2018, however, it’s unclear exactly how he met Blige. But the odds are very likely since Lopez is the ex of Blige’s longtime friend and producer, Sean Diddy Combs.

The romance speculation comes just months after the “Mr. Wrong” singer confirmed on the “Sherri” show that she was indeed dating someone new.

When host Sherri Shepherd inquired about her relationship status in September 2024, the Yonkers native didn’t hesitate to respond, “You know already, Sherri, everybody knows. … Yes.”

As the Yonkers native’s suspected new love interest, Thomas has quite an impressive background.

Beyond his high-profile security work with Jenny from the Block, he served as a platoon sergeant in the United States Marine Corps and spent two years as a military police master of arms with the U.S. Navy from 2006 to 2008, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The martial arts expert, who holds a black belt, has trained hundreds of Marines in hand-to-hand combat and prefers the title “executive protection agent” over bodyguard.

However, some fans are urging caution on Instagram, remembering Blige’s previous marriage to Isaacs, which ended in a contentious divorce.

“Get a PreNup and an NDA this time!!!!!” one concerned follower warned.

Another questioned, “Did someone run a background check on him? We know she don’t be checking.”

A third individual said, “She really loves them low hanging fruit.”

The wariness isn’t unfounded. Blige’s marriage to Isaacs, which began promisingly in December 2003 after an introduction by Queen Latifah, ended in a bitter legal battle.

When Blige filed for divorce in July 2016, Isaacs initially sought $129,319 in monthly spousal support. The court eventually ordered her to pay $30,000 per month temporarily before the divorce was finalized in June 2018 under confidential terms.

“Get a prenup,” Blige advised women in the audience during her live interview with Earn Your Leisure in June 2023.

“Cause I didn’t have one and that’s why I ended up having to just give everything away. It’s so wack right now that men can come at you and get alimony. So when I was getting a divorce, I was like, ‘You mean to tell me I gotta pay him? And he cheated, he lied and he stole?’”

On what she would have done differently, Blige stated, “I would have never let a person have that much power over my money, my life over anything ever again.”

Not all reactions about her new rumored romance have been cautionary, though.

Many fans expressed joy for the singer’s new chapter, with one commenting, “hoping she finds happiness this time.”

One supporter playfully referenced Blige’s song lyrics, saying, “We love this for her … now maybe she will be just ‘fine, fine, fine, fine, fine, whoooh!'”

But according to the remarks in the Daily Mail’s comment section, some don’t believe she and Thomas are a real item.

“Mary doesn’t seem to be into this man,” wrote one critic, while someone else added, “They couldn’t look less interested in each other if they tried!”

Another said, “No evidence from these photos which show they are a couple, they look more like friends. Mary doesn’t seem to be into this man.”

For her part, Blige seems to be approaching this relationship with a newfound sense of self-assurance. During her September appearance on “Sherri,” she emphasized that her happiness stems from within.

About her relationship specifically, she said, “It’s going well because I’m not holding anyone accountable for making me feel good about me.”

Whether Thomas is indeed the mystery man Blige referenced on Shepherd’s show remains officially unconfirmed, but one thing is clear: the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul said she is “embracing” this new chapter on her own terms, even as fans remain vigilantly protective of their beloved icon.