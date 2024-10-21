‘Who Dressed Auntie?’: Mary J. Blige’s Provocative Style Under Fire Again After Sexy Leather Outfit Sparked a Flood of Midlife Crisis Accusations

Mary J. Blige has not been paying any attention to any of the “hateration” she’s been getting over her wardrobe choices.

The 53-year-old singer and actress has been known to not let age be a factor when it comes to what she wears. But some people can’t seem to let Blige live whenever she shows a little skin, as they slam her for not dressing her age.

Mary J. Blige fans come to her defense when age-shamers suggest she’s too old for sexy attire. (Photo: Therealmaryjblige/Instagram.)

Blige was one of many legendary artists, including Kool and The Gang, A Tribe Called Quest, Cher and more who were being inducted on Oct. 20 into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

She gave a performance singing some of her most popular songs like “Family Affair,” “Love No Limit,” and “Be Happy.” During her performance, she wore a fully jeweled midi dress, a wide brim black hat, and her signature thigh high boots.

While Blige herself seemed “Just Fine” in the outfit dancing and singing on stage, her fans did not seem to give her look the same approval.

Footage from her performance was shared on Instagram, by The Neighborhood Talk, where one commentator said, “Who dressed auntie that ain’t it. But I love her.”

Another said, “Ummm I don’t think I’ve ever seen her in an unflattering outfit until this. Who’s idea was this? She can barely move and I’m sorry but she’s been Monet for so long I think she forgot how to use her vocal cords cause what is dis honey?”

Bildge is more recently known for her role as Monet Tejada in “Power Book II: Ghost.” Many comments were initially criticizing the TV star for her singing, but some said the outfit may too be the reason why Blige sounded off.

One person said, “I blame that [outfit] that she has on, all that shiny material is probably hot. I still love Mary though.”

Another wrote, “Yall saying she can’t sing lmaooo she probably can’t breathe in them clothes with all them lights. Auntie Mary getting old, Yall better put some respect on her “HEYYYYYYYYYYY-EYYYYYYY.”

A third said, “Mary either can’t breath or she out of breath I’m sorry to hate on no hateration.”

“Common’s face said it all,” added another observed who pointed out the Chicago rapper in the audience. A fifth person said, “Mary can sing. She sounds very winded Maybe she was tired or sick or whatever. Let’s not hate on the queen.”

Just over a month ago, the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul” was shunned for another one of her outfits that she wore in a photo shoot standing in front of a glass window that overlooked New York City.

In a look to promote her latest chart-topping single, “Breathing” featuring rapper Fabolous, Blige opted for a tight black leather one piece. The outfit stopped a few inches below the hip level, making way for attention to be given all to her legs.

Even though some people thought she looked great for her age, others believed she was too mature to be dressing in the risqué fit and even suggested she may be going through a “midlife crisis.”

Blige has spoken about how she’s had to navigate her insecurities and rebuilding her confidence. In a 2022, Elle interview she explained her journey of reinvention and how it has little to do with her actual appearance.

She said, “It’s not just the hairstyles and the clothing and the skin. It’s how I reinvent myself through trials and perseverance. Am I going to quit? No, I’m going to go to the next level. It’s painful to go to the next level because change is hard. But people see me come out and they think, ‘It’s just her skin or her hair.’ No, it’s her. It’s me. I’m really choosing to be a better, stronger person.

So when people see her rock her hair a certain way or wearing certain clothes, just know, she’s wearing it, it is not wearing her.

“I won’t say hair gave me strength,” she continued. “I’d say I give my hair strength. Whatever I’m wearing, I’m able to have the strength to carry it now, which I was not able to have in the last layer of my life. Hair is beautiful, but I can’t carry it with confidence if I’m not confident. Because then it’d just be a weave, or it’d just be blond hair, or my [natural] hair.”