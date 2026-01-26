‘Not the Attitude You Give to Your Fans’: Mary J. Blige Tries to Set the Record Straight After One Too Many Viral Clips, but No One’s Buying It

Mary J. Blige has been in her auntie era for a long time. The only thing that’s changed is she’s no longer trying to hide it. The songs still do the heavy lifting, her signature vocals still cut through, and her presence still lands. The only thing she’s stopped doing is pretending endurance has to look effortless.

Blige, 55, has been performing professionally since she was 18, but fans say her stage presence — and even her facial expressions — have shifted from joy to something closer to “I barely want to be here.”

Mary J. Blige confirmed she was exhausted during her 2025 tour, prompting fans to clap back as she leans fully into her auntie era. (Photo by Maria Alejandra CARDONA / AFP) (Photo by MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA/AFP via Getty Images)

As clips and memes circulated late in her 2025 tour, much of the backlash zeroed in on her choreography, with critics dissecting moments they read as disengaged rather than exhausted.

In one viral clip of Blige walking across the stage while performing her remake of Rose Royce’s “I’m Going Down,” she let the audience handle more of the song than usual. Her face wasn’t sour, just seemingly “over it.”

Some fans interpreted the singer’s sloppy movements as if she didn’t want to be there, rocking out in front of her sold-out crowd, the thousands of fans that paid hundreds of dollars to see her.

One X user wrote, “Mary Just Over It. Blige is so ready to clock out of this tour and go home.”

At the time, Blige didn’t explain or clap back at the memes or videos all over the internet or try to soften the narrative. She kept the tour moving.

But during her Jan. 21 sit-down with Angie Martinez on the “IRL” podcast, Blige finally addressed what fans have been debating for years. When host, Martinez brought up the viral reactions from her “The For My Fans Tour,” quoting critics who claimed Blige “didn’t want to be there,” the singer failed to sugarcoat her answer.

“Imma curse really hard. I was f—king exhausted because I was on the 30th show of 40 shows,” Blige said.

Martinez followed up, almost relieved. “So you actually were tired?”

Blige didn’t hedge, recalling, “We was in Chicago or something like that. I was exhausted. I was kind of over everything. I was just tired.”

When Martinez pointed out that fans had essentially been right all along, Blige didn’t argue.

“I’ve been working hard all my life and sometimes you get tired,” she said, adding plainly, “Yeah, I was f—king tired. I was.”

She used the moment to zoom out, noting how women artists shoulder relentless touring schedules and public expectations without much grace being extended their way. She referenced Beyoncé as another artist who likely hits visible exhaustion after dozens of shows, pushing back against the idea that fatigue equals failure. Sometimes it just means rest is overdue.

The tour started Jan. 30, 2025, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, and the last show was on April 17, 2025, in Philadelphia. She performed about 40 different shows.

Blige also acknowledged she may have been drinking before taking the stage and mentioned possibly doing a “Dry February.” It wasn’t framed as damage control—just honesty.

Online reactions remained split.

One fan defended her outright, tweeting: “That lady working to pay alimony leave her be!”

Another praised the candor: “I love Mary’s honesty. of course aunty gets tired.”

“I get where she’s coming from but the people who support u deserve better,” one person stated, adding, “No way I’m paying to see u look exhausted on stage tf.”

“Hell they only perform like a hr or hr and a half give or take…what you doing the other 20 plus hrs of your day… you’re waited on hand and foot,” someone else quipped.

“That’s not the attitude you give to your fans who paid to see you,” one wrote.

“People are paying for a show so give them a real show and don’t over book. No one deserves a half ass show because you’re ‘tired’ the ticket prices aren’t tired,” One person gave a message.

What amplifies the conversation is everything else happening in Blige’s life and how she sees herself.

Embracing her newfound “selfish” mindset since last fall has followed her into public moments, including ignoring very public pleas to hop on a song from Tyrese Gibson and navigating a high-profile lawsuit brought by former longtime friend and stylist Misa Hylton over allegations involving rapper Vado.

The legal dispute, layered with personal history and business fallout, has added visible weight to Blige’s public posture. As fans pointed out, her financial obligations to her ex-husband Kendu Isaacs might have been added at one time to the anvil on her shoulders.

Back in July 2016, the “What’s the 411?” singer filed for divorce, and a judge ordered her to pay Isaacs $30,000 monthly in temporary spousal support in 2017.

The couple settled out of court in March 2018, with the divorce finalized that June. Once that legal process wrapped up, the spousal support terms were concluded under the settlement.

Still, Blige isn’t slowing down. In 2026, she’s leaning in with intention, preparing for a 10-night Las Vegas residency titled “My Life, My Story” at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Auntie isn’t checked out. She’s just done pretending she isn’t tired.