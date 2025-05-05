‘Cross the Wrong One, and You Cross Yourself’: Misa Hylton’s Lawyer Says $5M Lawsuit Against Mary J. Blige Could Still End ‘Amicably’ — If She Comes to the Table

Mary J. Blige may be on the hook for $5 million as news of an explosive lawsuit has surfaced. The “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul” is accused of interfering with business agreements between rapper Vado and M.I.S.A. Management, a company owned by the singer’s former stylist Misa Hylton.

In the complaint obtained by Atlanta Black Star and filed in a New York court, Blige, 54, is accused of trying to persuade rapper Vado, born Teeyon Winfree, to “jump ship” from his existing contract with Misa.

Hylton’s attorney, Nicolas Ramchartiar, notes, “Misa is devastated” in an exclusive interview with Atlanta Black Star. He says that despite repeated efforts to address the matter privately, Blige, whom she describes as a “sister,” has remained quiet, forcing Hylton’s team to take legal action.

Lawyer for Misa Hylton claims she’s “devastated” over lawsuit filing against longtime friend, Mary J. Blige. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for 2019 TriBeCa Film Festival)

“It’s like hitting a wall,” says Ramchartiar. “We were left with no choice.”

Vadi reportedly signed with Misa’s management firm in July 2023. Per the agreement, the fashionista would have earned 20 percent of his earnings from the release of an album and tour dates, but the release and tour have not materialized.

It is purported that Vado entered a recording deal with Beautiful Life Productions in October 2023, the same month he appeared on Blige’s single “Still Believe in Love.” He completed an album in July 2024, but it remains unreleased, leaving him in financial distress.

In January 2024, Blige sang the lyricist’s praises, saying that Vado’s time to enter stardom was now, calling him and Misa “family” in an interview with Big Tigger for V-103.

However, Hylton claims that her former friend of more than three decades orchestrated private yacht gatherings, hotel meetings, and exclusive events to persuade Vado to terminate his management agreement when the stylist and M.I.S.A. representatives were not present.

Mary J. Blige (left) is being sued for $5 million in damages in a lawsuit filed by former friend Misa Hylton (right) and rapper Vado (center). The singer is accused of breaching a management contract for her own financial gain. (Photos: Therealmaryjblige/Instagram, Vado_mh/Instagram, Misahilton/Instagram.

“Misa is devasted,” said Ramchartiar. He claimed that Vado has been “blackballed” by Blige blocking him from attending events. To his knowledge, the last time the ladies spoke was during a trip to Italy sometime in August of last year.

Despite no communication from Blige since then, Misa took legal action against the person whom she once called “sister.”

Ramchartiar believes, “There is a reason” as to why the “No More Drama” singer has not responded to her longtime friend. Ramchartiar noted he was told by “The Breakfast Club” host Loren Larosa that Mary’s team claimed they were unaware of the court filings.

He added, “There’s no way people didn’t know this was coming, and there’s no way people didn’t know they were no longer around each other.”

Moreover, it is alleged that Blige’s head of security, who is also believed to be her boyfriend, told Vado he was set to “lose out on opportunities” by doing business with M.I.S.A.

Screenshot of the lawsuit between Misa Hylton and Mary J. Blige. (Courtesy of ABS)

Allegations suggest that the staff member also attempted to sign the artist. The “Family Affair” songstress has been romantically linked to Rasheem Thomas, a former Jennifer Lopez bodyguard, since being spotted on a beach vacation in Cabo San Lucas in January 2025.

As news of the fallout has circulated, social media users have expressed an array of reactions. On Lipstick Alley, one person commented, “These two were like family. I never thought money would get in the way.” A second individual said, “Someone is always trying to get mary’s money lord!”

An emphasis on the men in the two women’s lives also became a focal point in the discussion when a third commenter remarked, “I hope Mary hasn’t fallen for, and become dumb over some man- again.”

Misa Hylton shares cryptic Instagram Story posts about betrayal as news of her lawsuit against former friend Mary J. Blige surfaces. (Photos: Misahylton/Instagram.)

Lastly, a fourth spectator chimed in with, “Well, now that Diddy is gone, I guess Misa needs to get her money from somewhere? who knows.”

Hylton and disgraced hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs share a 27-year-old son, Christian Combs. While managing her own legal battle, Hylton is also grappling with the emotional toll of the ongoing allegations surrounding Combs, who is set to go to trial on Monday.

“She’s been dealing with the Diddy case for a while now,” said her attorney, Nicolas Ramchartiar.

None of the involved parties have issued public statements regarding the legal matter, but Instagram posts shared by Blige and Hylton could be perceived as cryptic messages regarding their issues. One of them stated, “Real ones are rare. Cross the wrong one, and you cross yourself.”

Four days before the story broke, Blige posted a carousel of photos in a red tour outfit comprised of leather mini shorts, a matching corset top, a cropped fur coat, and a pair of fur-lined boots. She captioned it, “What’s tea for you is my testimony, so keep talking.”

ABS Editors contributed to this report.