‘She on the Prowl Again!’: Brittany Renner Ditches the Modest Looks and Returns to Her Provocative Lifestyle After Kevin Gates Split

“Basketball Wives” star Brittany Renner has landed in the middle of online backlash after returning to her revealing fashion styles just months after publicly converting to Islam and briefly marrying rapper Kevin Gates.

At 33, what seems like a dramatic yo-yoing in Renner’s lifestyle has triggered heated conversations about authenticity, faith, and the pressures of living in the public eye.

Fitness influencer Brittany Renner ditches her muslim attire months after split from muslim rapper Kevin Gates. (Photo: bundleofbrittany/Instagram)

Renner first announced her conversion to Islam in August 2024, describing the move, according to People, as deeply transformative.

She revealed that she had carried the faith in her heart for five to six years before making the commitment official. Taking her Shahada, she said, was a moment of divine guidance that improved her life “in every single category.” The conversion coincided with her relationship with Kevin Gates, a practicing Muslim.

Renner and Gates married on April 6, only for the marital union to collapse after 52 days.

By May 28, the couple had divorced. Renner later reflected, “What is meant to be is always going to be,” citing Islam’s 90-day waiting period after divorce as a chance for reconciliation but ultimately showing no regrets.

Brittany Renner calls Kevin Gates her husband and speaks on how Islam changed her life. pic.twitter.com/TghTAcLzaC — XXL Magazine (@XXL) May 5, 2025

The controversy reignited in July when Renner began sharing provocative Fashion Nova promotions. One post showed the social media influencer sipping a drink while wearing a black “Make It To Forever Lace Backless Romper.”

Soon after, the mom of one posted images in maxi dresses.

These partnerships drew sharp criticism, given Fashion Nova’s reputation for provocative and body-conscious designs and the brand’s clash with Islamic standards of modesty. The comments came fast and harsh, especially under her post of the last two dresses.

One user quipped, “That 30 day free trial Muslim subscription ended.”

Another declared, “As part of the Muslim community, we are gladly declining her Muslim card and tossing her back into the streets.”

Under Hollywood Unlocked’s repost of her photos, reactions were even harsher: “She really did cosplay being an allah akbar for a whole year,” one person wrote, while another added, “Hijab= 0, streets 10. how do you go from modest to this?”

Anotehr said, “I’m sicka ha!!! Kevin said Aht Aht she on the prowl again!!”

For many, the consensus was that her conversion looked more performative than sincere.

In Islam, modesty is a foundational principle, and clothing plays a significant role. Both men and women are encouraged to cover in ways that do not draw undue attention, according to the Quran. By pairing her image with alcohol and body-revealing clothing, Renner positioned herself in direct conflict with those teachings, fueling criticism from those who saw her actions as blatant contradictions of her stated beliefs.

Her brief marriage also carried its own share of spectacle. While together, she and Gates drew attention when the rapper made controversial remarks about Savannah James, wife of LeBron James. Gates and Renner’s courtside appearances during the Lakers’ playoff run came across as trolling to some observers.

The critiques extended beyond social media users. Reality TV star Masika Kalysha, who has child with Fetty Wap, openly accused Renner of manipulating religion for personal gain, stating, “The way Britney played with them people’s religion to become that man’s other wife is crazy. He took off, and she took off them people’s clothes,” Vibe reports.

Renner quickly clapped back: “Says BM #3 who faked a kidnapping to promote their irrelevant OF. Since we’re on the topic…religion is not exclusive, I never signed up to be one of several, ppl are allowed to change their minds.”

Brittany Renner removes her hijab for the first time in over a year after converting to Islam and becoming a Muslim. Fans speculate if she’s returning to her old lifestyle. Thoughts? 👀🧕pic.twitter.com/GcnbdtPWmC — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) June 18, 2025

She then took to Instagram to proclaim, “I don’t have blind loyalty to any person, place, or thing. I also don’t need excuses to do what I want to do because I accept whatever comes behind my decisions.”

Adding, “It’s still Alhamdulillah for everything! Hope this helps.”

Renner is no stranger to public controversy after facing heat for welcoming a son in 2021 with NBA star P.J. Washington of the Dallas Mavericks. Long before her conversion, she was invited by NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders to speak to his Jackson State University football team, thanks to her well-documented dating history with athletes.

Sanders later explained on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast, “Brittany is a real woman. She keeps it 100…Had I had Brittany Renner in a meeting when I was in college, I might be like $15 million richer because she broke it down to these guys.”

Even amid mounting criticism, Renner has shown no sign of retreating. She recently posted a defiant message that she doesn’t ask for permission or forgiveness, signaling she won’t bend to the demands of critics who feel she abandoned her faith.

As one commenter summed it up bluntly: “So she changed her mind on her religion since she isn’t with Kevin?” For now, the debate continues over whether Renner’s conversion was an authentic step in her life or a chapter that has already closed.