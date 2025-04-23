‘I Know You See Jack Black Right There’: Kevin Gates Tries to Taunt LeBron James Courtside Over Wife Savannah James as Jack Black’s Wild New Look Steals the Spotlight

Did rapper Kevin Gates troll LeBron James by sitting courtside as the Los Angeles Lakers faced the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of their NBA playoffs first-round series on April 22?

Fans believe so, but he wasn’t the only entertainer who pulled up to the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to watch the Lakers play after Gates, 39, criticized LeBron’s wife, Savannah James, in a video shared on Instagram.

LeBron James defends his wife, Savannah James, after rapper Kevin Gates’ disrespectful remarks about their marriage. (Photos by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images; Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

The April 19 clip featured Gates explaining why he would not want to trade places with the four-time NBA champion in his marriage.

“I don’t like the way Savannah looks at LeBron,” Gates told his followers. “I like the way them white women look at LeBron. Like, when as soon as he walks out there, they just be like, ‘Oh oh oh.’ They be d–ked out.”

Gates went on to accuse Savanah of acting like “the warden of the jail” when it comes to her reactions to LeBron’s on-court celebrations with his Lakers teammates. He added, “You ain’t d–ked out like these white women.”

It appeared LeBron, 40, subtly clapped back at Gates in a post featuring two pictures of him and Savannah, 38, on Instagram.

“Kings don’t concern themselves with the opinions of peasants. Where to next, Queen?!?! Let’s get it,” James captioned the photo carousel.

Savannah seemed to fire back at Gates, as well after she posted laughing emojis and a viral clip taken from Nicki Minaj’s previous Live where she said, “What? Huh? Uh, chile. Anyway. So.”

Then the online exchange continued when Gates returned to Instagram to say, “The Truth hurts, but it heals. LeBron, I love you.” He also suggested that Savannah nagged her husband to respond to him.

Footage of Gates at the Lakers’ playoff game with controversial internet personality Brittany Renner, 33, sparked more conversations about his brewing beef with the James family.

Reports about the pair dating began circulating in early 2025, which gained new attention after Renner — who converted to Islam in August 2024 — made a surprise appearance with Gates on a livestream hosted by rapper DDG.

Previously, Gates recruited the former fitness influencer to star in his “Bad For Me” music video in 2022. In the midst of the confusion about their relationship, Renner shared images from a black-and-white photo shoot on her Instagram page.

“When Allah places something in your heart, nothing can stand in its way,” Renner wrote on Instagram under a picture with Gates. The “Luca Brasi” artist shared the same images in a video captioned, “A Gangsta and a Gentlemen.”

Renner joined Gates for the Western Conference playoff game as she was seen eating popcorn as LeBron and the Lakers looked to even the series against three-time NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves.

X users had a lot to say about Gates seemingly trying to provoke LeBron and Savannah with his up-close and personal seating inside LA’s Crypto.com Arena.

One person wrote, “If he’s there to troll LeBron, then he is corny for doing that. He’s already corny for the Brittany thing, but this would make him next level corny.”

Some people even contributed to the jokes about LeBron adding, “Michael Jordan would have had him banned for life if he made those comments towards him. LeBron James needs to start standing on business. Can’t be letting these bums get away with these comments. Smh.”

But for others neither Gates or LeBron was the star of the night after zooming in on a photo of Gates’ courtside appearance and pointing out actor Jack Black.

Kevin Gates really pulled up to the Lakers games even after his comments about LeBron James’ wife, Savannah James 😭 pic.twitter.com/596QNR2qAK — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) April 23, 2025

“Didn’t even notice he was there,” said one fan, while another noted, “I know you see Jack Black right there.” A third said, “Who gaf about Kevin Gates when Jack Black sitting there with a fire fit,” referring to Black’s Lakers shirt and flame shorts.

In addition, numerous tweets mentioned LeBron’s recent feud with ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith. The “First Take” panelist clashed with LeBron over repeated remarks about his son.

Smith claimed that 20-year-old NBA rookie Bronny James only made the Lakers roster because he is related to the franchise’s biggest superstar, among other things about Bronny, which did not sit well with Bronny’s dad.

LeBron confronted Smith at the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks game on March 6. After stepping to the sports podcaster in front of cellphone cameras, King James allegedly said, “Stop effing with my son.”

Smith addressed the heated face-off on his self-titled podcast. According to the NBA analyst, he chose not to engage with LeBron in that moment because he thought that was not the place to settle their differences.

“Why didn’t LeBron do Gates like he did Stephen A. Smith?” one person on X asked.

In contrast, a Lebron fan declared, “We all know what this was. He was baiting James to see if he would confront him like he did Stephen A. Thing is going after someone’s wife is hella different than going after their offspring. Just ask Will Smith how that worked out for him.”

If Gates’ intent was to distract LeBron as the Lakers tried to beat the Timberwolves, the Louisianan failed at that mission. LeBron finished 21 points with 11 rebounds and 7 assists as teammate Luka Dončić scored a game-high 31 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and dished nine assists to lead the Lakers to a 94-85 victory.